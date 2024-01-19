GOP Rep Who Got Classified UFO Briefing Says They Could Be ‘Angels’ From Another Dimension

Missouri Republican Rep. Eric Burlison said in a Tuesday podcast that unidentified flying objects/aerial phenomena (UFOs/UAPs) might be “angels” sent from God.

“They may not fit exactly the Biblical narrative, but whenever I use the term ‘angels,’ to me, it’s synonymous with an extradimensional being,” Burlison told “That UFO Podcast.” Burlison’s comments came after he and a handful of other lawmakers received a classified congressional briefing on UFOs in early January.

The timing of the briefing was highly suspicious, as it came shortly after Congress ensured all government agency data on UFOs was withheld from the public — potentially indefinitely — despite promising for disclosure for years. And Burlison said the meeting didn’t particularly sway his ideas on aliens.

“I think it’s more likely that it would be something extradimensional than it would be within this dimension,” he continued. “And then, so what I’ll say is that when you start talking about things in that nature, that they’re extradimensional, well, in a lot of different scriptures, including the Bible and others, that’s really the way that you describe messengers of God or, you know, angels.”

The Biblical relationship with UFOs has also been raised by Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, according to Fox59, and even by international government agencies.

Many people point to the apocryphal Book of Enoch as proof of aliens being angels, with the idea being that fallen angels came from the heavens and mated with humans, creating a new hybrid species called the Nephilim.

The Nephilim then taught humans great technologies that made us greedy and awful, until God destroyed them with a great flood in order to prevent further harm to creation. This is a massively oversimplified summary, but given these themes, the Book of Enoch has understandably grown in popularity in recent years.

To clarify: it isn’t a real book of the Bible, according to basically every church (except the Ethiopian Orthodox). It is, however, quoted and referenced in the New Testament, suggesting the authors were influenced by its content in important ways. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show ‘UFO’ Flying By Air Force One At Los Angeles International Airport)

So, are UFOs angels? Demons? Both? Neither? Right now, there’s just no conclusive evidence. Which means that, for now, UFOs can be whatever you want them to be.