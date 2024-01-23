‘I Would Sooner Have Put My Hands In A Food Blender’: Christopher Eccleston Accuses Actress Of Heinous On-Set Behavior

Actor Christopher Eccleston said Saturday that an A-list actress falsely accused him of “copping a feel” on set in a total “abuse of power.”

Eccleston is best known for his leading role in “Doctor Who,” and you’ve probably seen him in a whole host of other shows and movies. He’s one of those faces you’ll see everywhere, but he clearly came pretty close to losing it all after being accused of touching up an A-list actress on set, according to an interview with the Independent.

“I did a sex scene with an A-list actress – not Nicole Kidman, who was brilliant – and she implied, in front of the crew, that I was copping a feel. Because she didn’t like me,” he told the outlet, observing that he was “fortunate that happened to me before the Harvey Weinstein stuff came to light, so I wasn’t put in the stocks for it.”

“But I’ve never felt more betrayed by a fellow actor than I did that day,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Sexy Beast’ Is Going To Reinvent The Crime Drama For 2024)

“I have to say to you that I would sooner have put my hands in a food blender than copped a feel of that person,” Eccleston continued. “It was an abuse of power, what she did. I don’t think that would have happened with an intimacy coordinator on set. I could have been accused of all manner of things… that’s about what passes between actors, with trust and the abuse of it.”

Eccleston is currently playing what he described as a “small part” in the latest series of “True Detective.” All of his scenes are shared with Jodie Foster, who has been a “heroine” of his for many years. The two shared a sex scene in Sunday’s episode. (RELATED: Danny Masterson Paid $400,000 To Silence Rape Allegations, Accuser Testifies In Court)

But the identity of his accuser? That remains unknown. Eccleston has nearly 90 credits to his name dating back to 1990, and I really don’t care enough about this situation to figure out who all he’s had pretend sex with in these movies. Whoever it is should be ashamed of herself (if his accusations are true).

