‘Let’s Find Out’: Naperville Councilman Josh McBroom Proposes Migrant Housing Signup Sheet For ‘Very Affluent’ City

Naperville Councilman Josh McBroom suggested Tuesday that the city create a signup sheet for residents ready to voluntarily open their homes to illegal immigrants, according to the Chicago Tribune. Six buses transporting migrants have arrived at Naperville’s Metra station since Dec. 21, a spokesperson for the city told the outlet.

“Let’s find out who’s going to help,” McBroom said, according to the outlet.

McBroom reportedly said that Naperville is “a very affluent” city with “a lot of big homes.”

“What I’d like to do is direct staff to create a signup sheet for individuals that would be willing to house migrant families,” he added. “And if there’s people that would do that, God bless them.”

Naperville Councilman Josh McBroom wants a sign-up list for residents to host illegals in their homes: “We do have a very affluent community. We have a lot of big homes.” Naperville is a wealthy liberal suburb on the outskirts of Chicago. Biden won there by a 20% margin in… pic.twitter.com/UdO61MmRKW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2024

The councilman said Naperville is a “compassionate community” composed of “a lot of people that do care,” according to the Chicago Tribune. He stated the importance that residents “raise awareness” about the surge of illegal immigrants entering the city. (RELATED: CNN Host Calls Out Chicago Mayor Shifting Blame Of Child’s Death At Illegal Migrant Shelter)

Neighboring Chicago, a sanctuary city, has received an onslaught of illegal immigrants bused into Illinois from the southern border by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker lashed out at Abbott and Biden earlier this month for sending undocumented migrants to Democratic cities, stating that “the president needs to do more.”

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden ended the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” program and paused the construction of the former president’s border wall. Since then, record numbers of undocumented migrants have crossed the southern border and illegally entered the United States. The Biden administration has released more than 3.3 million illegal immigrants into the country via parole or overstaying their visas in 2023.