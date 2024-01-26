Online Influencers Should Undergo Re-Education To Make Sure They Spout Regime Ideology, Belgian Gov’t Proposes

A document released Thursday outlines how European governments should start controlling narratives by using social media influencers … and the precedent it sets is terrifying.

You’re a special sort of silly if you think some of the biggest influencers in the world aren’t taking money from suspect sources to push biased narratives. In the same way, it’s ridiculous to believe you’ll ever be able to go online without your every move being tracked. But, for the most part, we’ve been able to use the World Wide Web for around 20 years without the fear of action-less words being used against us by the people we elect to “rule” us.

But Europe has never been a bastion of free speech in the same way as America. And now, a document released Thursday by Politico reveals the extent to which leaders want to “help” social media influencers with how they “engage” with their audiences. It reads like something out of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “misinformation and disinformation” mitigation campaign, which is literally just a censorship tool to stop people like you from understanding just how evil and disgusting WEF members and their allies really are.

The Belgian government scripted the discussion paper, but it has circulated around a number of governments across the continent. It suggests they create an “ethical code or ethical label” for influencers, which would no doubt be developed with whatever revolting biases those leaders deem worthy. (RELATED: REPORT: Comics Annoyed After Being Censored By CNN, Kennedy Center Show)

Politico used their own biased example — Andrew Tate, who they accused of fueling “toxic masculinity and sexual harassment against girls” — as one of the people they seem to feel should be silenced by governments in Europe. But Tate feels like a somewhat pathetic example. He’s not a proponent of “toxic masculinity.” To most women, he’s a poster child for “useless masculinity,” who looks like he’d hold up like a chocolate brake disc under any real masculine pressure (like hunting, chopping wood, making a fire, etc).

Newsmax Host @CarlHigbie Narrowly Avoids Censors In Epic Monologue Against The People Destroying Your Life | @DailyCaller https://t.co/6YvUImqRa7 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 18, 2024

So while I don’t personally think I’d ever be impressed by Tate, nor anyone like him, his words are not violence. Words are never violence. Action is violence when it is meant to cause harm, not when used to protest. And unless social media influences are out there stabbing people in the streets, I think Europe has a few other problems to worry about. But lawmakers don’t care about actual violence. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DOJ-Funded Study To Highlight Who Spews Violent Language Online, And It Isn’t Conspiracy Theorists)

“At the moment, there is a gap in support to enhance the cognitive and ethical skills of influencers,” the Belgian document notes. Influencers should “understand the impact they could have on their followers by disclosing it in an accessible and comprehensible way.” And quite frankly, so should lawmakers.

There is an absolute irony of these stuffed suits trying to silence their citizens while refusing to look at how their own behaviors have far greater real-world impacts. (RELATED: Charlamagne Tha God Spreads Truth About America’s Decline)

The Belgian Council are so confident their revolving pro-censorship vomit will play out that they’re hosting a “Content with Conscience” conference to discuss their version of “responsible” influence in February. The European Commission is apparently evaluating whether new “rules” are needed to “govern” influencers’ “commercial practices.”

In honest terms: European lawmakers are figuring out how and where they can put people in prison for speaking their opinion. And, you know what, I bet these slug humans get away with it. People are already getting charged for making jokes in private group chats in the U.K., so how long is it until this failing continent goes full “Gulag Archipelago” and brings back the police state?