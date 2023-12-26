Stop Believing Global Governments Will Ever Reveal Their UFO/UAP Data. It Ain’t Gonna Happen In 2024

If we learned anything in 2023, it’s that we need to stop trusting global government leaders and lawmakers when they tell us they’re working on UFO/UAP disclosure.

Every year, for as long as most of us can remember, the U.S. government has promised some type of conclusive UFO/UAP disclosure. We know global governments have been collecting data on unidentified phenomena for more than 80 years, but in all this time, the general public has never been given even a hint of explanation as to what these things are.

This past year, 2023, that was supposed to change, with lawmakers like Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seemingly aligned on the need for the Pentagon to release information the American taxpayer is funding them to collect on UFOs. But when the final draft of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) hit headlines, all of the promises by Burchett, Schumer and basically every single person perpetuating the UFO conspiracy was ignored.

Not only is the government refusing to release the information, but they made a rule where the president can literally classify anything he wants about those things whizzing around in our skies.

Not Even Joe Rogan Can Make This UFO ‘Whistleblower’ Sound Convincing https://t.co/sqXXev4GD5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 24, 2023

We were introduced to a big new face in the UFO psyop of 2023: former intelligence officer David Grusch. According to Grusch, he’s seen a bunch of “un-American” things related to aliens and made a series of sweeping claims about the U.S. government having alien crafts.

What has Grusch done to confirm his claims? Absolutely nothing. He’s brought zero physical evidence to support his statements, said some of the claims came from secondary sources and decided to tease “firsthand information” he claims to have instead of just releasing it. He’s about as convincing as those two “alien bodies” apparently recovered in Peru.

But that didn’t stop lawmakers from putting him front and center at a series of far-too-convenient government hearings. (RELATED: Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?)

Then there’s Harvard professor Avi Loeb, who managed to recover a piece of meteorite that he believes is an ancient piece of alien technology. None of this has been confirmed yet, but at least Loeb spent the year trying to find concrete evidence to back up a career’s worth of claims that UFOs are actually aliens.

Daily Caller Alien Relics May Be From Ancient Technological Civilization, Harvard Scientist Claimshttps://t.co/ZdlOdnBAsu — Baptiste Friscourt (@Baptiste_Fri) November 28, 2023

The two weirdest stories about aliens and 2023 came from India and the U.S. Back in November, the Indian Air Force (IAF) scrambled two Rafale fighter jets because some weird orb was hanging out over Manipur’s Imphal airport. The entire place was shut down until the thing disappeared around sunset. (RELATED: RyanAir Pilot Says UFO Appeared Shockingly Close To Passenger Flight)

In December, right after the government absolutely screwed us on UFO disclosure, they had the audacity to push a video of a UFO allegedly flying over President Joe Biden while he traveled in Air Force 1 to Los Angeles.

In my opinion, this is the most laughably staged story of the year. Apparently, we’re supposed to believe that a livestream video caught three different UFOs hovering around the most protected aircraft in the world back in October and no one noticed until December? How effing stupid do you think we are? (RELATED: UFO Investigations Halted Over Fears Of ‘Demonic Forces,’ Former Defense Minister Claims)

My official response to all things UFO in 2024 will be “okay bud,” with so much sarcasm you could butter your bread with it. Even if Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom rips his face off and reveals himself to be a lizard alien person, I still won’t believe it.

Why would anyone believe the same lie told for more than 80 years? Surely we’re better than that, fam. Or perhaps all of these things are just Chinese spy balloons.