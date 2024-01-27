‘Learn Some F*cking Manners’: Richard Marx Explodes On Disruptive Fan, Video Shows

Richard Marx blasted a disruptive fan during one of his live performances after the lady kept talking while he was singing, TMZ reported Saturday.

The acclaimed singer known for his congeniality in Hollywood circles had a sharp exchange with a disruptive audience member during a recent live performance, as captured in a video obtained by TMZ. While singing his hit “Angelia,” a woman in the crowd spoke loudly enough to overshadow the singer’s vocals, prompting attempts from other attendees to silence her. (RELATED: ‘I’m F*cking Hammered!’: Elle King’s Dolly Parton Tribute Was So Bad The Grand Ole Opry Had To Apologize)

The incident unfolded during Marx’s tour stop in Port Chester, New York, where he was joined by fellow musician Rick Springfield, the outlet noted. Despite the interruption, Marx completed his song before directly addressing the disturbance. In a moment that captivated the audience, Marx expressed sentiments at the woman’s behavior. “I’m genuinely curious who raised you to think that anything you could yell out was more important than what we were doing,” the singer blurted out, as seen on the video. He advised her to “Learn some fucking manners, lady!”

Springfield, sharing the stage with Marx, showed solidarity with his tour partner, TMZ reported. To lighten up the mood and with a touch of humor, he shared his own approach to handling hecklers. “I’m going to come to your work and I’m going to pee on your desk,” the “I’ve Done Everything For You” singer quipped.