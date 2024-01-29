‘The View’ Co-Host Calls Bill Clinton ‘A Ho’

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro called former President Bill Clinton “a ho” live on air Monday.

The co-hosts continued their repeated tirade about former President Donald Trump following a jury ordering him to pay $83.3 million to former Elle Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll over defamation allegations in a Friday court ruling. Navarro compared the upcoming 2024 general presidential race to past elections when a “sane, good, normal” Republican ran against Democrats.

“Listen, I’m, you know — we’re enough to remember when Ross Perot was a spoiler for George Herbert Walker Bush, and in that case — that was 1996 — and in that case you had George Herbert Walker Bush, who’s a sane, good, normal human being running against Bill Clinton. He was a ho, but he was a normal, good, human being. In this case, you have got Joe Biden, a sane, decent, normal human being running against a man who is an existential threat to democracy and to the foreign world, to the international world, to the universe,” Navarro said.

“So this is not a normal, you know what? We can afford to have a spoiler, we can afford to have [Sen. Joe] Manchin running around. There’s a lot of very credible people we know who’ve left No Labels now, including my husband, including Larry Hogan,” she continued.

Navarro referred to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal of 1998, in which the former president’s White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, alleged that she had ten sexual encounters with Clinton between 1995 and 1997, The Guardian reported. Clinton denied ever having “sexual relations” with Lewinsky and “never” told anyone to lie, a video provided by CBS News showed. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Gets Visible Annoyed With ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines For Defending Trump’s Primary Opponents)

Navarro continued, saying that Trump supporters are “cult members” and those who support President Joe Biden are “normal human beings.” Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications staffer for the Trump administration, said 40 million people in the U.S. are not “cult members.”