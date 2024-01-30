Former Pentagon UFO Chief Comes Under Heavy Fire For Comments On ‘Religious Belief’

An opinion piece published Tuesday in The Hill went after former Pentagon UFO chair Sean Kirkpatrick’s behavior since leaving the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

Kirkpatrick retired from his Department of Defense position as lead of AARO in December, and has since been on a media tour, a pretty “unusual” move for a former intelligence official, Marik von Rennenkampff wrote for The Hill. He’s reportedly also going after members of Congress who believe there is likely a connection between extraterrestrial life/UFOs and “religious belief.”

Apparently any correlation between, say, Biblical stories and UFOs “transcends critical thinking and rational thought,” Kirkpatrick said, according to von Rennenkampff. And “none of [the UFO whistleblowers] have any firsthand evidence or knowledge. They’re all relaying stories that they’ve heard from other people,” Kirkpatrick reportedly claimed, clearly not seeing the absolute irony of his position.

Expert Claims NASA ‘Quietly Funding’ Theological Conferences Over Fears Of ‘Demonic’ UFOs | @DailyCaller https://t.co/fcX7wbafpW — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 25, 2024

There is no evidence UFOs are anything, dude. Kirkpatrick’s former office hasn’t don’t jack to move the needle in understanding what UFOs are, so the fact he has any confidence that they’re not angels, demons or some other type of religious entity is stupid. (RELATED: GOP Rep Who Got Classified UFO Briefing Says They Could Be ‘Angels’ From Another Dimension)

A slew of recent articles suggest that UFOs may be linked to the Book of Enoch, a text that came after the Old Testament and informed the New Testament. In it, God is said to have sent angels to Earth. They bred with humans, creating a race of hybrid beings who ravaged the planet until God wiped them away in a mass extinction event (something he’s been known to do multiple times).

von Rennenkampff also reeled off a list of U.S. lawmakers who completely disagree with Kirkpatrick’s claim that no whistleblowers have first-hand knowledge of UFOs. He included Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and even whistleblower David Grusch, who all claim “high clearance” individuals have seen these things first hand (whatever they are).

Whether or not any of this is true is mostly up to personal belief, but don’t ever take a lack of evidence as proof of fact. We’re still pretty early into our understanding of global sciences, and we may prove UFOs, demons, all of it real before the next time our planet is plagued with apocalypse.