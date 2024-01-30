Sol Wisenberg Explains Why Biden DOJ’s Probe Into Dem Rep’s ‘Astronomical’ Security Spending Is ‘Significant’

Former deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg said it was “significant” Tuesday that the Justice Department was probing Democratic Rep. Cori Bush’s security spending, as it typically has been “very political” against conservatives and Republicans.

The Justice Department reportedly launched a criminal probe into Bush’s spending on security, including thousands of dollars reportedly given to her husband. Bush has spent over $30,000 on her own security, according to congresswoman’s April Quarterly 2021 financial report.

Wisenberg noted the DOJ’s actions during the Biden administration made the probe into Bush noteworthy. (RELATED: ‘You Are A Disgrace’: Lindsey Graham Tells Congressional ‘Squad’ Members To ‘Shut The Hell Up’)

“The Department of Justice is not a right-wing organization and it’s been very political and it’s been very political going against conservatives and Republicans, so the fact that they are actively investigating, I think, is very significant,” Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

WATCH:

Bush, who has called for defunding police, married security guard Cortney Merritts. Merritts has received over $60,000 in payments from Bush’s campaign for “security services” beginning in 2022, campaign finance records show.

“I would be very worried, and keep in mind, the 500,000 figure you mentioned, that is astronomical compared to the security figures that most Congresspeople spend,” Wisenberg said. “So, I would be very worried if I were her. There are three real issues. Number one, were they necessary, these expenses? Were they at fair market value? And, perhaps most importantly, how were they reported? All very pertinent questions.”

Ingraham later played a video of Merritts being questioned by a reporter about what he did in the campaign.

“Thinking things through becomes very important when you are under criminal investigation,” Wisenberg said. “And things that you say when you are confronted by the press in situations like this become very important. No, you can’t be charged for that, but they can be instrumental in proving intent. So he needs to be very careful.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.