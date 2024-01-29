Biden Associate Reveals The Reason Joe Biden Apparently Met With Hunter’s Chinese Business Partners

Hunter Biden’s former business associate gave lawmakers the reason why Joe Biden met with his son’s Chinese business partners.

Rob Walker, a business partner involved with Hunter Biden’s Chinese and Romanian business dealings, testified that Joe Biden allegedly met with officials from Chinese firm CEFC after his vice presidency, a source familiar told the Caller. He was allegedly just checking in on his son at the CEFC meeting, Walker testified. (RELATED: Chinese Firm Sent Biden Enterprise $3 Million As ‘Thank You’ For Work When Joe Biden Held Office, Comer Says)

In March 2017, Walker received roughly $3 million from State Energy HK, a CEFC account, and distributed $1 million of the funds to Biden family accounts, according to bank records and Hunter Biden’s federal tax indictment in California.

Hunter Biden allegedly told Walker to send payments to his uncle James Biden and sister-in-law Hallie Biden, even though they did not do work for the CEFC entity, a source familiar told the Caller.

Joe Biden allegedly attended the meeting with CEFC around the time of the payment from State Energy HK. In February 2017, Hunter Biden and his associates allegedly met with Jianming to discuss a second deal with CEFC, a source familiar told the Caller.

Joe Biden’s vice presidency ended in January 2017. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the then-Democratic presidential candidate falsely stated his son never made money from China.

The State Energy HK payment was a “thank you” for work conducted during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Walker told lawmakers, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

“The Chinese company paid Hunter Biden and his associates $3 million shortly after Joe Biden left office as a ‘thank you’ for the work they did while Joe Biden was in office. Members of the Biden family received payments from the Chinese deal even though they did not work on it,” Comer said in a readout.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Today, we held a transcribed interview with Rob Walker, a Biden family associate who was involved in the Bidens’ dealings with Chinese and Romanian entities. Here were the key takeaways 👇 – We learned that Joe Biden met with the now-missing Chairman of CEFC, Ye… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 27, 2024

Comer is one of the leaders of the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden focused primarily on his apparent role in his son’s foreign business dealings. Hunter Biden’s testimony is scheduled to take place on Feb. 28.

Walker testified that Hunter Biden’s letterhead was allegedly used in 2016 for a letter thanking Jianming for the working relationship after the relationship with CEFC began in 2015, a source familiar told the Caller.

Chinese authorities arrested Jianming in early 2018 for suspected bribery and his whereabouts are unknown. Patrick Ho, another CEFC executive arrested by U.S. authorities on bribery charges, wired Hunter Biden $1 million in 2018 for legal services that he did not perform.

American-Israeli Gal Luft was indicted by federal prosecutors in July for a slew of charges including failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) while taking roughly $700,000 of payments from CEFC.

Hunter Biden’s federal tax indictment and FBI notes from an interview with former Biden associate Tony Bobulinski indicate the alleged business relationship with CEFC began in 2015 and nobody received payment until Joe Biden left office. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the tax charges on Jan. 11.

Walker said in the opening statement of his testimony Joe Biden was not involved with his son’s foreign business dealings. He is a former staffer for Joe Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign.

In December 2020, Walker told the FBI about Joe Biden’s apparent meeting with CEFC officials following his vice presidency, according to an interview transcript. He indicated Hunter Biden was allegedly trying to close a deal with CEFC when the meeting took place.

Hunter Biden and James Biden allegedly created a joint venture with CEFC in 2017 known as Hudson West III and combined they appeared to haul in roughly $3.5 million from the business, the tax indictment shows.

Two other former Biden associates, Eric Schwerin and Joey Langston, are set to testify this week.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report