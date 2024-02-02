Legendary ‘Law & Order’ Actor Sam Waterston Exiting The Show

Sam Waterston announced that he will be exiting “Law & Order” after 30 years on the show.

It’s the end of an era for Waterston, who played the role of Jack McCoy in more than 400 episodes of “Law and Order” since he first began in 1994. The famous actor, who has been a pillar on the show for three decades, issued a statement on social media, Friday, informing fans this is goodbye.

“Greetings, you wonderful people,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order’s absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me,” the famous actor continued.

Waterston provided fans with an explanation about how he came to this decision.

“There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next,” he said. “An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable. I’m more grateful to you than I can say.”

“L&O’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding comeback, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened,” the actor added on Instagram.

Waterston earned a SAG award, numerous Emmy awards and a number of Golden Glob nominations during his time on the hit NBC series, according to People.

Fans wishing to catch another glimpse of the star in action can tune in to see Waterston’s final episode, scheduled to air February 22, the outlet reported.

He signed off with the words, “I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side.” (RELATED: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sparks Backlash After Episode Features White Victim Asking To Drop Charges Against Black Rapist)

Goldwyn will join the long-running series as an unnamed District Attorney, and will appear alongside regular actors Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks and Reid Scott, according to People.