Morgan Wallen Announces Major Career Update

Morgan Wallen signed a major global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the company announced Tuesday.

The global publishing deal with WCM will allow Wallen to sign new songwriters in partnership with WCM, as well as supporting Wallen’s work with existing artists, the company said in a press release. WCM President and CEO Ben Vaughn noted Wallen’s work on “You Make It Easy” from Jason Aldean, as well as “Wild As Her” from Corey Kent as just two examples of how good Wallen’s wordsmithing really is.

And, of course, there’s the fact Wallen was the top-selling artist of 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down in 2024.

“I look forward to working with Warner Chappell as my new music publishing partner and would like to thank them for also offering support in signing songwriters I believe in,” Wallen said in the press release. “In many ways, I feel like I’ve always been a songwriter first, and because of that, the publishing community is especially close to my heart. I’m honored to use this partnership as an opportunity to give other songwriters a helping hand. Thanks to Ben, Phil, Jessi, and their great team.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Success Is Giant Slap In The Face To One Washed-Up Pop Star)

Wallen’s influence over emerging songwriters is enormous. Just a year or so ago, he spotted an up-and-coming talent on social media and managed to help him become a national star. That man? Bailey Zimmerman.

Similarly, Wallen appears to keep a pretty tight crew of artists around him. And clearly, unlike so many at his level of fame, he doesn’t really seem scared to share it. Wallen might realize that supporting other people in your field is the fastest way to keep a steady career. Some folks in news media should take note.