Nikki Haley Still Pulling In Big Money Despite Recent Losses

Nikki Haley raised $1.7 million in just two days following a string of GOP primary election losses, the Haley campaign shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The former South Carolina governor descended on California on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 to hold fundraising events, garnering $1.7 million for her presidential bid in the process, according to her campaign. Haley lost primary and caucus elections in Iowa on Jan. 15, New Hampshire on Jan. 23 and Nevada on Tuesday.

Haley lost to “none of these candidates” in Tuesday’s Nevada primary. Former President Donald Trump was not on the ballot as he will be competing in Thursday’s Nevada caucus. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Gets Boost From Never-Trump Group Fueled By Liberal Dark Money)

“Despite the political class’s best efforts, America doesn’t do coronations,” a spokeswoman for the Haley campaign told the DCNF. “We have elections.”

“America needs a new generational leader who can work eight years to get our country back on track,” she continued. “That’s why voters across the country are continuing to rally behind Nikki.”

While Haley’s fundraising remains strong, she remains well below former President Donald Trump in national primary polls. Trump led Haley 75.8% to 17.6% as of Feb. 8, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.

Haley also trails Trump in her home state of South Carolina, the location of the next major primary contest. Trump maintains his lead despite the hundreds of thousands of dollars super PACs have spent boosting Haley in the state, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Haley’s enthusiasm is matched by strong post-primary fundraising hauls.

Haley’s campaign told the DCNF that it raised $16.5 million in January alone, which was its strongest fundraising month to date. Haley also raised $1 million in the 24 hours following her loss in the New Hampshire primary, the Haley campaign shared with the DCNF.

Not all of Haley’s donors remain enthusiastic about her chances to win the Republican presidential nomination.

Epstein-linked liberal tech billionaire Reid Hoffman and metal magnate Andy Sabin are both reportedly ceasing to provide Haley with financial support.

“I’m in this for the long haul,” Haley told a crowd at a Los Angeles campaign rally on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.