‘They Are Being Very Crafty’: Sol Wisenberg Says Biden Special Counsel Report Implies ‘Really Limited Mental Capacity’

Former deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg called out special counsel Robert Hur’s report for being “crafty” in deciding not to charge President Joe Biden over possession of classified material.

Special counsel Robert Hur’s report released Thursday found President Joe Biden deliberately kept classified documents but declined to charge him. Hur noted Biden reportedly had forgotten the death of his son, Beau Biden, as well as when he served as vice president, describing the president as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” prompting Wisenberg to describe the report as “crafty.” (RELATED: ‘The Disconnect May Be Somewhat Glaring’: Turley Suggests Biden’s Legal Defense May Wreck Reelection Campaign)

“I think they are being very crafty here,” Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Hur was being very crafty. On the one hand, he says accurately that in order to commit this crime, you have to willfully take and retain these documents, which, Laura, as you know, means you are not only doing it deliberately but you know you are violating the law. They said there’s evidence of that. We just don’t think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt. Why? Because right now, he appears to be of really limited mental capacity. Those aren’t their exact words. They are mine. And a jury would be sympathetic with him. That doesn’t deal whether or not he had the proper state of mind when he did these things within the statute of limitations.”

Wisenberg also noted that Biden’s attorneys avoided details of Hur’s report.

“I guess they felt they had to say something about it, you will notice they only said it very briefly because, if you go into any detail, you are going to highlight the devastating material in there about his declining mental state,” Wisenberg said.

Biden’s age and mental fitness have become issues in recent months. Biden claimed Wednesday to have spoken with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, even though Kohl died in 2017, three days after he claimed Sunday he spoke with former French President Francois Mitterrand, who passed away in 1996.

In September 2022, Biden asked for Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who was killed along with two staffers in an August 2022 motor vehicle accident, during a conference on hunger. Biden has suffered multiple falls during his term in office, including one at the Air Force Academy June 1, falling down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbling on the steps of Air Force One on two occasions.

