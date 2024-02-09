Joe Biden Used Email Alias To Loop Family Members Into Government Business, Archives Show

Joe Biden used an email alias to loop his family members into government work he conducted during his vice presidency as early as 2010, newly released archives show.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) disclosed 60 emails he sent with his “Robin Ware” alias in compliance with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit by the Southeastern Legal Foundation, Just the News first reported. (RELATED: Joe Biden Kept Classified Ukraine Information From Time Period When Hunter Biden Sat On Burisma’s Board)

Among the emails released by NARA is a heavily redacted Oct. 20, 2010, email to aides and family members containing a New York Times (NYT) story about Republicans pursuing spending cuts. Attached to the email are Biden staffers, an alias for the late Beau Biden, James Biden and Hunter Biden.

READ THE EMAIL:

Joe Biden sent an email with his alias earlier in the month to a group of advisors, his sons, brother and his wife, then-second lady Jill Biden. He used the private email account to receive speech transcripts and event invitations from aide Fran Person, the documents show.

On one occasion, he sent national security advisor Antony Blinken an article about then-President Barack Obama’s ego and whether the president could change. Blinken is now President Joe Biden’s secretary of state.

NARA informed SLF in October it had to process an estimated 82,000 pages of responsive records to fully comply with the FOIA request, SLF said in a January motion. The parties agreed to narrow the search terms to reduce the FOIA request to 18,000 pages, or roughly 3,000 emails. SFL originally filed the FOIA request in June 2022 seeking records from Joe Biden’s “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters” and “JRB Ware” email pseudonyms.

In December, NARA informed the House Oversight Committee it would provide lawmakers with more than 60,000 pages of records and 1,799 emails from Joe Biden’s vice presidency related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. A month prior, NARA wrote a letter to the Heritage Foundation informing them of 731 potentially responsive files to the creation of Joe Biden’s apparent aliases.

Oversight Committee lawmakers received access to a small batch of emails in September, including an email Joe Biden received using his “Robert L. Peters” alias to schedule a call with Ukraine’s then-President Petro Poroshenko in May 2016. Then-VP Biden cc’ed Hunter Biden on the email while he was a board member of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

The agency is able to provide Congress with “unrestricted special access” to White House archives in accordance with regulations under the Presidential Records Act (PRA).

The America First Legal Foundation (AFL) filed a separate FOIA request for NARA records and a status report in December between the two parties disclosed nearly 20,000 emails between Hunter Biden’s investment firm and Joe Biden’s staff.

“Last Friday, February 2, NARA made its first production of records in response to Southeastern Legal Foundation’s FOIA request, which is in litigation. It is NARA’s practice to post released records in this case on its website,” the National Archives Public and Media Communications told the Caller in a statement. NARA is disclosing the records on its website on a rolling basis.

“We will continue to post records responsive to the FOIA request as they are released in accordance with the Presidential Records Act,” the statement added.