National Archives Identifies Key Documents Related To Joe Biden’s Apparent Email Aliases

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has identified a set of key documents related to the email pseudonyms President Joe Biden appeared to use during his vice presidency.

NARA possesses 731 electronic files of “potentially responsive records” related to the creation of Joe Biden’s apparent email aliases, the agency told the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project in a Nov. 8 letter. The correspondence was first reported Tuesday by the Daily Signal, The Heritage Foundation’s media outlet. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Ready To Testify Publicly, Attorney Says)

READ THE LETTER:

“This letter is in response to your Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request dated October 19, 2023 for access to Biden Vice Presidential records pertaining to the creation of Vice President Biden’s alias/pseudonym email accounts and related policy documents covering non-standard accounts in the Executive Office of the President,” the letter begins.

“We have performed a search of our collection for Vice Presidential records related to your request and have identified approximately 731 electronic files of potentially responsive records that must be processed in order to respond to your request. Please keep in mind that these totals are an estimate and that all material processed may not be applicable to your specific topic,” the letter continues.

NARA discovered 82,000 pages of potential records related to Joe Biden’s suspected email accounts, according to a status report NARA filed in October alongside the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) for an unrelated FOIA lawsuit. As part of the SLF lawsuit, NARA previously disclosed its possession of up to 5,400 potential email records tied to Joe Biden’s apparent aliases.

The House Oversight Committee wrote a letter in August to NARA demanding access to its records containing the pseudonyms Joe Biden appeared to use, such as “Robert L. Peters,” “Robin Ware” and “JRB Ware.” The email accounts were first reported by the New York Post based on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop archive.

A month later, Oversight Committee lawmakers were granted access to a few pages of the email records, including emails praising Joe Biden and his late son Beau Biden. (RELATED: Here’s The Fake Name Joe Biden Used To Schedule A Discussion With Ukraine’s Former President)

The America First Legal Foundation (AFL) filed a separate FOIA lawsuit for emails from Joe Biden’s vice presidency and a status report for the lawsuit released in October revealed NARA possesses nearly 20,000 emails exchanged between Biden’s vice presidential office and Hunter Biden’s investment firm.

The Oversight Committee also requested records in August from Hunter Biden’s flights with his father on Air Force Two. Hunter Biden flew to an estimated 15 countries with Joe Biden during his vice presidency, Fox News reported.

NARA did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.