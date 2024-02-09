Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke Details Major Questions Voters Had For 2020 Elections, Says ‘Rigged’ Explains It All

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke explained Friday how the Caller’s new documentary, “Rigged,” details major questions voters had during the 2020 election.

Rooke appeared on Styxhexenhammer666’s YouTube channel to discuss the importance of the Daily Caller’s newly released documentary, which details the history of America’s election system all the way up to the faults of 2020. As the YouTuber and Rooke explained what voters should be aware of for the upcoming election in 2024, the Daily Caller columnist laid out the issues seen in the last general election. (RELATED: ‘Rigged’: Death Of The American Voter | TRAILER OUT NOW)

“I think that when it comes to the 2024 election, there are a lot of things that Americans need to be looking out for. One of the things is there are several states that didn’t change their absentee ballot situation — we’re looking at Arizona. We’re looking at Nevada. We’re looking at some of these kind of peripheral states that Republicans will need to have to win,” Rooke said.

Rooke stated that Democratic states like Pennsylvania suffered from election irregularities due to possibly changing their “laws in an illegal way.” The Daily Caller columnist laid out examples of how voters saw surrounding counties of blue states become “centralized” and effectively damage the voting process for Americans.

“One of the biggest things that happened in the 2020 election was that [Pennsylvania] changed up their election laws in an illegal way. They have to go through, I think, a constitutional amendment. Now I could be wrong about that. But I think it has to be a constitutional amendment, or they have to put it to a vote, for a certain amount of votes for the actual voters to decide on, and they didn’t. They just unilaterally changed their election laws in order to open up mail-in drop boxes and absentee ballots and all of that stuff,” Rooke stated.

“That’s the reason why you saw places like Philadelphia doing the same thing that happened in Georgia. Where the place shut down and then all of a sudden, ‘Whoa, Philly found another 100,000 votes or whatever it was’ and Pennsylvania flips. You kind of expect these bluer cities to go Democrat. You’re never going to flip Philadelphia, at least probably not in the next 10 years. But the surrounding counties, that’s what you’re looking at. And when all of your election stuff gets centralized into these big bluer cities, where Republicans have very little control over. I mean, they were kicking out election watchers. They were kicking out election lawyers, and then they would have to take it up to a judge and fight it.”

During the 2020 election, Republicans had called out Democratic states, such as Pennsylvania, claiming that there was involvement of election and voter fraud. The Pennsylvania State Senate later held a hearing before a GOP committee to discuss the issues, which included witnesses throughout the state echoing Republican’s allegations.

Rooke continued to detail how the Daily Caller’s film, “Rigged,” which was released Jan. 26, breaks down the timeline of the 2020 election. Rooke stated that the lack of “oversight” during the elections led many Americans to question their votes. (RELATED: Corporate Media Overplayed Its Hand With 2020 Election Shenanigans, Says Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke)

“Then they’d get put back in, but then 24 hours had gone by, and what kind of shenanigans have gone by in 24 hours that no one can even look at? And that was one of the things we talked about in ‘Rigged.’ It’s like you don’t even have to know that something happened. You can see that there’s a room full of 100,000 ballots with very little protection, but no oversight. Poll watchers are not allowed to be in there. What’s happening to those ballots? And the American people are looking at that going ‘You’re right. What is happening to those ballots?'” Rooke questioned.

“But whenever we talk about it and we want to hear about that kind of stuff, or get some more information on it, and you’re stopped by places like streaming services like YouTube and the mainstream media and all of that stuff, and they’re de-monetizing accounts or kicking them off completely, just trying to uncover these issues, that’s when you wake up and you go, ‘Oh my gosh, the people that are saying they want to save democracy are actually the ones working to dismantle it in such a dangerous way.’ When a country as important and powerful as America cannot trust the individual vote, that is when the world is unsafe,” Rooke stated.

Just shy of a month before voters headed out to the polls in Nov. 2020, social media platforms had heavily censored the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and 51 former intelligence officers mislabeled the laptop contents as Russian disinformation.

While the Department of Justice (DOJ) has since acknowledged the laptop’s authenticity, Republicans have blamed the censoring of Hunter Biden’s laptop story for swaying the 2020 election. A survey conducted by TIPP Insights from Dec. 7-9, 2022 found that out of 1,351 people, 37% said they were “closely following” Hunter’s laptop story. From the 37%, roughly 53% said they were “very” or “somewhat” likely to have changed their vote during 2020 if they had known.