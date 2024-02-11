Bradley Cooper Dishes On His Terrifying Experience On The Set Of ‘Sex and the City’

Bradley Cooper recounted a pivotal early experience in his acting career during a candid conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Deadline reported Saturday.

The renowned actor, whose latest project “Maestro” has garnered significant attention with seven Oscar nominations, reminisced about his guest appearance on the iconic television series “Sex and the City.” In this particular episode aired in 1999, Cooper portrayed Jake, a fleeting love interest of the show’s protagonist, Carrie Bradshaw, according to Deadline.

Cooper shared an amusing anecdote about the challenges he faced during filming, particularly highlighting his panic after realizing the role required him to drive a sports car. Despite having fibbed about his ability to operate a manual transmission during the audition. “I remember when I got the call to do it I was terrified. ‘What do you mean I’m actually going to have to do it?’ I couldn’t drive a stick shift, so they sent me to Models Driving School and I was just terrified,” the actor explained, Deadline reported. (RELATED:‘Sex And The City’ Star Kim Cattrall Makes Dramatic Comeback After Publicly Vowing Never To Return)

However, despite their efforts, Cooper admitted to still struggling with the task.“I still messed it up, so they had somebody else drive the car and I just had to… pretend that we stopped,” Cooper continued.

This early role for Cooper on “Sex and the City,” a show celebrated for its cultural impact and memorable guest stars — including the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Justin Theroux, Vince Vaughn and Matthew McConaughey — marked a significant stepping stone in his career.