‘Sex And The City’ Actor Admits To Cheating On Wife, Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations

“Sex And The City” actor Chris Noth broke his silence on sexual assault allegations made against him, insisting they are false.

Noth pushed back against the allegations in his first interview since being accused of sexual assault by five different women, but admitted to having an affair.

“I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture,” he told USA Today. “What it isn’t is a crime.”

Allegations of sexual assault against the famous actor surfaced in December 2021, a week after the premiere of “And Just Like That,” the spinoff series of “Sex and the City.” Two women came forward at that time. Another three women came forward with allegations shortly afterward, according to USA Today.

His colleagues and fellow actors, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon released a joint statement supporting his accusers for coming forward.

No formal charges were laid against Noth, but the possibility of a civil suit looms over the famous actor, the outlet noted.

“You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun,” Noth said, the outlet noted. “You’re not hurting anybody. No one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.'”

Noth’s career has already seen a major setback as a result of the unproven allegations.

He reportedly lost a $12 million deal that was in the works for his tequila brand, and he was fired from his role on the CBS drama, “The Equalizer,” according to USA Today. Noth was also cut from the season finale of “And Just Like That,” and has been rebuffed by the industry.

He has since tried to regain traction by becoming the face of Samuelsohn, a suit company that launched a campaign dedicated to raising awareness about men’s mental health, according to USA Today. (RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Star Kim Cattrall Makes Dramatic Comeback After Publicly Vowing Not To Return)

Noth vehemently denies all sexual assault allegations made against him and maintains that any encounters he engaged in were consensual.

“There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave,” he said.

“It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial. There’s nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses. And there’s even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact,” he said, the outlet noted.