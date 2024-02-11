NFL Reps Refused To Show Full Version Of Cardi B’s Ad After They Deemed It NSFW

Cardi B’s latest Super Bowl commercial for NYX Professional Makeup has generated quite the buzz, after it was deemed NSFW by the NFL reps, EW reported Sunday.

The advertisement, intended to spotlight the brand’s Duck Plump lip gloss, took an unexpected turn that led to a partial broadcast ban due to its NSFW content, according to EW. The commercial begins with Cardi B showcasing the lip gloss’ ability to enhance lip fullness. However, the narrative quickly shifts to a comedic misunderstanding, with several men confusing the product’s purpose, leading to a series of humorous, albeit inappropriate, scenarios.

In a seamless transition from the glamour of Cardi B’s presentation, the ad cuts to a faux news report, and humorously addressed the misapplication of the Duck Plump gloss by men, sparking widespread confusion and chaos, the outlet stated. This portion of the ad, filled with female firefighters and 911 operators responding to the bizarre situation with a mix of professionalism and disbelief, captures the essence of the humor intended by NYX. (RELATED:Cardi B Reveals Major Plastic Surgery She Underwent After Giving Birth)

A standout moment features a pharmacist clarifying the product’s intended use with a mix of frustration and incredulity, emphasizing the gloss’ purpose for lips and nothing else. Even Cardi B, portrayed as regal and detached from the chaos, is left bewildered by the news, EW reported.

Yasmin Dastmalchi, General Manager USA at NYX Professional Makeup, expressed pride in the ad’s creative direction, noting its intent to subvert male stereotypes through humor, according to EW. The brand aimed to bring laughter to Super Bowl viewers, leveraging its bold identity and entertainment roots to make a memorable debut on one of advertising’s biggest stages.