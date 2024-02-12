Fmr Acting ICE Director Tom Homan Explains Why Democrats’ ‘Plan’ For Border Is Backfiring

Former Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan explained Monday on Fox Business that Democrats’ “plan” for the southern border is now backfiring due to the upcoming 2024 elections.

Homan appeared on “The Bottom Line with Dagen & Duffy” to discuss a recent interview between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and NBC host Kristen Welker, in which Mayorkas avoided taking responsibility for the ongoing border crisis. Fox Business co-host Dagen McDowell questioned the former acting ICE director on Mayorkas’s response, as illegal immigrants continue to cross into the U.S in record numbers. (RELATED: Mayorkas Dodges Question From NBC Host Kristen Welker On Whether He Agrees With Biden That Border Is ‘Not Secure’)

“Tom, the fact that that individual still sits there and has the audacity to say that. When this started on day one we did not need an Axios expose to know what went wrong. We’ve watched it,” McDowell stated.

The former acting ICE director said that he believes Democrats created the situation on the border “by design,” but that with the upcoming 2024 elections, Democrats are now attempting to “do a 180” on Americans. (RELATED: GOP Congressman Who Voted Against Mayorkas Impeachment Will Not Seek Reelection)

“They opened that border, that’s a part of their plan. And their plan’s coming together very well. In three years they’ve had record amounts of illegal aliens crossing the border, record amounts of illegal aliens released in the United States,” Homan said. “This is exactly what he ran on. This is what they’re doing. This is by design … The problem is now the election is coming up, and now they’re trying to do a 180 on us and it’s not going to work.”

Since April 2023, when Mayorkas called the border “secure”, over 1.5 million migrant encounters have been recorded by Customs and Border Patrol agents. Under the Biden administration, illegal immigration has hit record numbers, with over 2 million migrant encounters recorded within the fiscal year of 2023.

House Republicans attempted to impeach the DHS Secretary due to the ongoing issues at the border, however, a resolution failed on the floor Tuesday.