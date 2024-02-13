Cinema Returns To Pure Action-Packed Hilarious Escapism In ‘The Fall Guy’ Trailer

Universal Pictures dropped the trailer Monday for “The Fall Guy,” starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, and it looks like cinema is finally returning to a form of pure escapism.

Remember the days before everything out of Hollywood told you how to live and how you were a racist? Movies used to be the best way to escape the mundaneness of daily life, and it looks like the trend might be returning with “The Fall Guy.”

This action-comedy tells the story of Colt Seavers (Gosling), a stuntman who is drafted back into his career after taking a year off to better his mental and physical health, according to Deadline. Seavers is called back after the star of a major motion picture goes missing, leaving the film’s director and Seaver’s ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt), at a loss.

The movie was apparently inspired by the 1980s series of the same title, which ran for more than 100 episodes. (RELATED: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Drops During Super Bowl)

From the trailer alone, we’re promised “action,” “romance,” “drama,” “twisted metal,” “space cowboys,” “aliens,” “minerals,” “ice crime” and more. It seems to show Gosling and Blunt at their best: chocked full of irreverent one-liners, sarcasm and really, really, really good looks.

“The Fall Guy” hits theaters on May 3.