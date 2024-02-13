‘BA To Vegas’: Super Bowl Loser Brandon Aiyuk’s Best Friend Hints He’s On His Way Out

Star San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be on his way out of town after his best friend hinted he was fed up with his usage on Instagram, according to media outlet Catch The Blitz.

“This is the exact reason why we leaving San Francisco,” Aiyuk’s best friend Daysean Hudson said on his Instagram story Monday.

“Thank you 49ers for drafting my brother we are forever grateful. BA to Vegas,” Hudson continued, according to screenshots obtained by Catch The Blitz.

Aiyuk’s girlfriend lended credence to the rumors when she claimed in a TikTok video that “This might be the last day that we touch foot on Levi’s Stadium,” according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Mecole Hardman Still Awake After Partying All Night Like A True Red-Blooded American)

Aiyuk himself also posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, writing “Don’t forget what got you there.”

Hudson was upset over Aiyuk’s usage in Super Bowl LVIII after the All Pro receiver recorded three catches for 49 yards on six targets.

Hudson also wrote “Why does your all pro 1300 yard receiver have 3 catches in the Super Bowl??”

Aiyuk’s target share trailed running back Christian McCaffrey, who caught all eight of his targets for 80 yards, and fellow receiver Deebo Samuel, who caught only three of his 11 targets.

Aiyuk, despite ranking seventh in the league in yards with 1342 in the regular season, has seen a relatively low share of targets compared to his colleagues with similar numbers. Out of the six receivers who had more yards, none had less than 96 receptions. Aiyuk only had 75.

Despite his low catch numbers though, the former Arizona State Sun Devil is an absolute stud. Not only does he catch passes but he’s a killer blocker too.

But unfortunately for his stat sheet, he’s in perhaps the most stacked offense in the league. Aside from McCaffrey and Samuel, Aiyuk is competing with All Pro tight end George Kittle for targets as well. Kittle, by the way, only had 2 catches on three targets in the big game but you don’t hear him complaining. (RELATED: Hilarious Video Displays The Massive Difference Between Travis And Jason Kelce)

If you ask me. a Vegas move makes little to no sense for Aiyuk. He is from Reno so he’d be playing in his home state. But Vegas, as currently constructed, doesn’t really have a quarterback. Sorry Aidan O’Connell but you’re not that guy. While it could be intriguing to pair him opposite Davante Adams, isn’t the whole point of him leaving San Fran to go somewhere where he’s the primary option?

I have a wild idea. New England. Think about it. The Patriots currently hold the third pick in the draft, a slot where many draft analysts expect them to select a quarterback. One guy who might be there is Heisman winning LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels and Aiyuk played together at Arizona State in 2019.

The pair tore it up in Tempe, with Aiyuk racking up over 1200 yards in a season that helped propel him into a first round draft pick.

Aiyuk will be playing on his $14 million fifth year option in 2024 and after that will become an unrestricted free agent. While San Francisco might not want to part with him for anything less than a first round pick, they might be better off just getting a second before the season starts rather than letting him walk for nothing.