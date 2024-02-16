‘Black Thing’: Fani Willis’ Dad Defends Her Claim Of Keeping Cash In House

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ father testified on Friday that keeping cash is a cultural norm for black people.

Willis testified during a Thursday hearing on whether she should be disqualified from her election interference case against former President Donald Trump over alleged financial benefits she received from special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she appointed to the case. The embattled district attorney asserted that she used cash stored in her house to reimburse Wade for vacation expenses, and explained that her father told her to always keep a certain amount of cash at home, a claim her father corroborated. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Them’: Trump Special Prosecutor Admits He Only Has One Receipt Demonstrating Fani Willis Paid For Travel)

WATCH:

“When you meet my father, he’s going to tell you as a woman, you should always have … at least 6 months in cash at your house, at all time,” Willis said Thursday.

“I’m not trying to be racist, okay? But it’s a black thing,” Willis’ father responded to an inquiry about his daughter keeping cash on Friday.

“I was trained and most black folks, they hide cash or they keep cash,” he added. “You always keep some cash.”

He then described an instance where he experienced alleged racism in Massachusetts where someone would not accept his payment until he presented cash.

“I’ve always kept cash. And I’ve told my daughter, ‘you keep six months worth of cash always,'” he added.

Willis and Wade both asserted she reimbursed her partner for their vacations and outings with cash. Wade testified he has only one receipt showing Willis reimbursed him for travel expenses because she always paid him in cash.

Wade paid for cruise tickets and flights for vacations he and Willis took with a credit card, bank statements reveal.

Anna Cross, representing Willis’ office, chose not to call the district attorney to testify Friday as planned, asserting she has no further questions for her.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.