NBA Commissioner, Victor Wembanyama Display Terrible Acting Skills In Awkward Unveiling

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama delivered an awkward, clunky performance at the NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Indianapolis on Friday.

The pair were debuting the NBA’s new automated intelligence feature “NB-AI,” and their odd skit begins with Silver asking Wemby what his favorite basketball movie is.

“Um, I like the French movie Hoosiers. The coach kind of kind of reminds me of [Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,]” Wemby answered. (RELATED: ‘Some Guys In Cabo’: NBA Coach Of Flailing Championship Contender Castigates His Squad For Lack Of Focus)

He then commanded NB-AI to play Hoosiers and the big screen played a French dub of the timeless classic movie.

“Uh, Victor, um… that’s actually an American film. Parts of it, you know, it’s based in Indiana. Parts of it were filmed right down the street here,” Silver awkwardly quipped.

“Hmm, no, definitely French,” Wemby replied.

Adam Silver and Wemby unveil NB-AI at NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Indy – now you can use your voice to activate “movie mode” and make a live NBA game look like your favorite film pic.twitter.com/NItNQSvyTC — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2024



Then the 7’4″ center requested to “watch an NBA game like it’s a Spider-Man movie” for reasons known to absolutely nobody.

“NB-AI, show me the Pacers game as if it were a Spider-Man movie,” Silver then commanded.

The program then displayed a weird cartoon cutscene of the Pacers playing basketball in a comic book-esque video.

What any of this has to do with basketball is anyone’s guess. But it does show me one thing: these two should stick to their day jobs, because they have no future in acting.