VeggieTales Announces New Feature Film

“VeggieTales” revealed their Christian children’s show will be produced as a feature film in a post shared Monday on Twitter.

The VeggieTales classics will be coming to the big screen, according to a the new social media teaser that already has fans excited. The announcement was a brief one, but that’s all it took to get fans of the wholesome programming excited for the feature film presentation. “Good news! A LarryBoy feature film is being developed! Coming to theaters in 2026!,” they wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Good news! A LarryBoy feature film is being developed! Coming to theaters in 2026! pic.twitter.com/zDwZAgR2Ph — VeggieTales (@VeggieTales) February 19, 2024

Fans will be able to see the beloved characters Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber, Junior Asparagus, Archibald Asparagus, Laura Carrot and Mr. Lunt alongside pals Jimmy and Jerry Gourd, Madame Blueberry, Petunia Rhubarb and Pa Grape in a full-length film.

Mr. Nezzer, The French Peas, and Qwerty are likely to make an appearance, along with some of the show’s secondary characters.

There was no further information provided as to what sort of content fans can expect, or what the new storylines and plots will include, but fans will have to tune in to see if more teasers are released in the future.

The VeggieTales are known for their classics, such as “Larry and the Bad Apple,” and “It’s a Meaningful Life.”

The movie version is likely to include traditional educational tunes, and there’s potential for new songs and soundtracks to be released as part of the new project. (RELATED: Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo Now Identifies As A Gingerbread Goddess)

VeggieTales videos have proven to be a huge hit with younger audiences, and are a trusted staple by parents that seek educational resources and fundamentally Christian-based forms of entertainment for their youngsters.

No further information about the upcoming feature film has been released. Updates are expected to trickle in as development progresses.