James Brown Refused To Undergo Chemotherapy For A Bizarre Reason New Doc Reveals

The new four-part A&E documentary “James Brown: Say It Loud,” reveals that the iconic star refused to undergo chemotherapy because he was worried about his hair.

Brown spent a considerable amount of time perfecting his hair, whether he was styling it in a natural Afro, or coiffing it straight, and according to the new documentary about his legendary life, the famous singer wasn’t about to let cancer rob him of his locks. “He was like, ‘I can’t do chemo, ’cause I don’t wanna lose all my hair,'” his daughter Dr. Yamma Brown said in the documentary which premiered Monday, according to the New York Post.

Dr. Brown went on to emphasize that this was no laughing matter. Her father was truly concerned with maintaining his image, and chemotherapy was out of the question due to the impact it would have on his hair.

“I mean, this was a real thing,” she said in the documentary, according to the Post.

“Mr. Brown was also very well put together, a perfectionist,” professor and psychologist Dr. Sinead Young said in the documentary. “And he was curated in his own way. It wasn’t a company behind him saying, ‘You need to dress like this and do this.’ He was doing that himself.”

The Godfather of Soul was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004, and his reaction to the idea of chemotherapy was immediate.

“Thank God it was in the early stages enough that all he really needed was radiation,” his daughter said in the documentary, according to the Post. “It was tough to see him go through that, but it was humbling.”

The documentary highlighted the tenacity and strong spirit Brown displayed in his most challenging moments. In spite of his cancer diagnosis and his pre-existing diabetes and high blood pressure, he continued to devote himself to his craft.

“I don’t wanna be babied though. I just wanna go to work,” he told his doctors, after hearing his cancer diagnosis, according to the documentary.

Brown continued to perform and create music throughout his illness, all the while maintaining his external appearance.

“He believed in perfection and that the audience should get what they paid for,” his son Larry Brown said in the documentary, according to the Post. “He was willing to do whatever it took to make sure that the perfection was there. He demanded it — and he got it.” (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Actress Lili Reinhart Reveals Shocking Medical Condition)

Brown died on Christmas Day, 2006.

