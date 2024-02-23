Oh No, What Propaganda Will Netflix Push In ‘Turning Point: The Bomb And The Cold War’?

Netflix dropped the trailer for “Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War” Thursday and it looks like the biggest pro-war propaganda flick.

Right as support for the funding of the war in Ukraine starts to plummet to sewer levels, amid a crisis on our own southern border, Netflix decided to release the trailer for what they call “the definitive documentary on the Cold War and its aftermath post the collapse of the Soviet Union leading to the rise of Vladimir Putin.” Oh, what wonderful timing, sang the songbirds of the apocalypse.

“Featuring interviews with prominent politicians, journalists, and the people who lived through history, this series is an exploration of the decades-long conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union framed by current events that reveal the Cold War continues and the world remains on the precipice of nuclear war,” according to the fear-mongering copywriters who came up with the description.

And despite being in the middle of this moment in history, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still had time to put on make-up and sit down for an interview.

The timing of this documentary couldn’t be more perfect. We’re about two months out from “Leave The World Behind,” which set terror into the hearts of millions by depicting the first 24 hours of modern ground warfare in the U.S.

“Civil War,” another apocalyptic world war movie, is also set for an early 2024 release. The premise of this flick is … well, an American civil war in the 21st century. (RELATED: ‘Starvation, Death, Destruction’: Superstar Actor Dennis Quaid Makes Strange Warning To Society)

Listen, I love getting a bit scared by movies. What I don’t love is watching the entertainment industry produce predictive programming designed to scare the population into supporting greater warfare around the globe. The only people who win in war are the disgusting little turds who own the government contracting firms, and their backers at various unelected globalist organizations.

I’ll definitely be watching this documentary to see whether Netflix is seriously leaning into the pro-European war stance. I’ll report back after the premiere on March 17 (when most people will conveniently be drunk because it is also St. Patrick’s Day).