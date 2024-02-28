Disk-Shaped UFO Capture By Recon Drone in Ukraine

Footage shared on Twitter Tuesday reportedly shows a disk-shaped UFO/UAP flying over Ukraine, but it looks like a freaking video game.

Even the deepest of tin foil hatters might be pushed to believe the footage shared on Twitter, Tuesday, claiming to be of a massive disk-shaped UFO somewhere over the Ukrainian war zone. “Ukrainian defenders filmed an unidentified disc-shaped object in the combat zone,” the self-described military and political blogger stated.

“Holy shit. What the fuck is this? Why isn’t it moving?” voices on the recording say, the Daily Mail claimed, while also claiming they exclusively owned the footage that is readily available online. “I’m telling you, it’s a UFO, for sure. It is staying in place, on the screen,” another replied.

Ukrainian defenders filmed an unidentified disc-shaped object in the combat zone. pic.twitter.com/Ak8wKUbAPm — ✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@albafella1) February 28, 2024

But … Really? This thing looks like someone used the old “Paint” application on Windows to doodle a long line on a camera lens. The footage was allegedly captured in February by Ukraine’s 406th Battalion using “heat vision” quadcopter drones, but I am very skeptical of this. (RELATED: Reports Of UFOs Over Ukraine Are Skyrocketing)

Newsweek seemed to suggest the object is most likely a drone, as the Ukrainian government is super into drones right now. The nation even launched its “Army of Drones” initiative and fundraising campaign, which one presumes is being funded by people like you and me, who pay our taxes in America and are now funding another foreign war.