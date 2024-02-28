Japanese Phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto Puts Up Dominant Performance In MLB Debut

Holy hell, the Dodgers are gonna be so good this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a loaded roster, there’s no doubt about that, but it appears that all of the egos also have team chemistry, that evident by what superstar Shohei Ohtani did.

Despite not playing in Wednesday’s game, Ohtani made the 30-minute trip through Phoenix in order to see his teammate and counterpart Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto make his MLB debut. Yeah, it might be spring training, but it goes to show you the hype around this guy. (RELATED: Shohei Ohtani Hits Oppo Taco Bomb In Dodgers Debut)

And Ohtani’s drive ended up being worth every minute.

The Dodgers were facing off against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, with Yamamoto pitching two innings of the contest. And he certainly made the most of his opportunity, striking out three batters in that short span to tally a dominant performance on the day.

Yeah, like I said, it might be spring training, but it’s clear that this kid is gonna be a star.

WATCH:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Wicked Curveball (home plate view) 🤢 pic.twitter.com/stvpzghAYA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 28, 2024

Man, and I thought the Los Angeles Dodgers were intimidating back when my Atlanta Braves played them (and beat them) in the 2021 NLCS, but holy hell … I can just imagine the fear I would have if that same thing happened in 2024.

Don’t get me wrong, the Atlanta Braves are full of talent, but to face off against the free-spending, already-loaded Los Angeles Dodgers team with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the roster?

Yeah, I’d be scared. Not even gonna lie.