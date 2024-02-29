Two Female Concert Goers Sue Jeffrey Osborne For $2 Million, Allege He ‘Humiliated’ Them: REPORT

Concert goers Danielle Buchanan and Maneva Currie filed a complaint Tuesday in the Superior Court of California against R&B star Jeffrey Osborne, claiming he engaged in negligent and discriminatory behavior toward them.

Buchanan and Currie said they were singled out during Osborne’s concert and were left “emotionally disturbed” and humiliated as a result of his alleged conduct toward them during his concert in Los Angeles in May 2023, according to People. They also named the Greek Theater, the venue where he performed, in their lawsuit. The women are seeking punitive damages of more than $2 million and a jury trial.

The two women claim that they attended Osborne’s concert and were excited when the singer requested that his team engage an audience member to help him sing the lyrics, “Can you woo woo woo?” from his song “You Should Be Mine (The Woo Song,). They said the “camera directed” at Buchanan when she was selected, and her face was shown on the two mega-screens located on either side of the stage, according to People.

The legal complaint then said Buchanan was “smiling and ready” to sing, and Currie was recording the big moment on her phone, when Osborne allegedly said, “I want a White person,” according to People.

Buchanan said she was “shocked, embarrassed and humiliated” by what Osborne allegedly said and attempted to take the pressure off by saying, “I’m White,” but his team member allegedly remove the microphone from her and went searching for someone else to take her place, the lawsuit says. Currie also claimed she was “embarrassed and humiliated” when this situation unfolded.

The concert goers claimed Osborne intentionally inflicted emotional distress on them and held the Greek Theater responsible for displaying negligence and violating the Unruh Civil Rights Act, which provides protection from discrimination by businesses in California, according to People.

Buchanan and Curry’s court filing noted that other audience members made comments to them about Osborne’s “discriminatory behavior,” which made them feel “even more emotionally disturbed” and unable to enjoy the remainder of the concert they had paid to attend, according to People.

Buchanan alleged the venue did not respond to their verbal complaint about the matter.

“[Buchanan and Currie] left the concert emotionally disturbed,” the complaint read, according to People. “Based on the public humiliation, [they] were afraid to engage socially in their lives for months and eventually as a result of the pain and suffering, they had to seek psycho-therapy.” (RELATED: The Late Donna Summer’s Estate Sues Ye For Unauthorized Use Of ‘I Feel Love’: REPORT)

This story continues to unfold.