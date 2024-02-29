Former NFL Star Giovani Bernard Announces Newborn Son Has Died

Former NFL running back Giovani Bernard announced Thursday that his newborn son has died.

Bernard revealed in a tribute post on Instagram that the child he shared with his wife, Chloe, passed away on Feb. 8, according to USA Today.

“You were loved from the moment we learned of your presence, spoken too daily and prayed for by many. Your heart was strong and you were so playful from the moment we were able to lay eyes on you,” Bernard wrote.

“We are grateful to have held you and had our little time together. The moment was brief but filled with a whirlwind of emotions. From pure joy to seeing you for the first time to uncontrollable sadness,” the former Cincinnati Bengals player continued.

“Mama, papa and Julz love you very and you will always be our little warrior,” Brenard wrote. “We love you Gabriel. And to Chloe, I couldn’t imagine doing life without you. I am especially thankful to call you my wife. You are more than what I could’ve imagined in a spouse, mother, and partner. You truly are remarkable. Our story together continues.”

Bernard played for the Cincinnati Bengals for eight seasons, according to the outlet. The fan-favorite football player totaled 3,697 yards and 2,867 receiving yards with 33 touchdowns for the team from 2013 to 2020. (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Ordered To Take DNA Test In Paternity Lawsuit)

Bernard played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was released from the Bengals in 2021, the outlet added. He retired from the NFL in April 2023.