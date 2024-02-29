‘I’m F#%king Her Twice A Day’: Meek Mill Denies Rumors About Sexuality After Fans Say He Followed Gay Porn Account

Meek Mill unleashed an explicit text to his 11.3 million followers, declaring his love for “p#%sy” amid his rumored gay relationship with Diddy.

The famous rapper didn’t hold back about his sex life, and certainly didn’t feel it necessary to censor his expressive message. “When I got a girl around me I’m f#%king her twice a day lol ask some of ya favorites … pussy don’t control me but it’s like a high… one love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeee 😁 I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol,” he wrote to his Twitter account, Wednesday.

When I got a girl around me I’m f#%king her twice a day lol ask some of ya favorites … pussy don’t control me but it’s like a high… one love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeee 😁 I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024

Rumors began circulating about Mill’s sexuality after rapper Lil Rod accused Diddy of sexual assault in lawsuit, and alleged that he knew of another man that had also been intimately connected to the legendary artist, Vanity Fair reported. Lil Rod reportedly did not identify the alleged other man, but did come forward with a few hints, all of which suggested the ‘other male’ could be Meek Mill, or Usher.

Internet trolls immediately began digging into the matter, and discovered that Mill followed a Black gay porn account, which further fueled speculation.

Meek Mill was caught following a black gay porn account on Twitter/X. pic.twitter.com/0IbYhfUKfE — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 28, 2024

Mill has since tried to do some damage control by defending his position as a straight man. His approach has been to blow up social media with declarations of his love of women.

Mill recently engaged in a Twitter feud with social media personality Andrew Tate in defense of his sexual orientation.

P Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Diddy Used To Secretly Meet Up With Gay Men At Turkish Bath Houses At Least 3 Times Per Week pic.twitter.com/9d8oricohb — STREET MEDIA TV  (@streetmediatv) February 29, 2024

As all this continues to unfold, speculation about Diddy’s affairs with other men has taken front and center in the headlines.

Diddy’s former security guard spoke with Street Media TV in an interview clip posted to social media, and claimed he had long been aware of Diddy’s alleged intimate relations with men.

“I saw this dude — pick up butt plugs. And that’s the first time I ever seen shit like that,” he said, referencing Diddy.

“I used to wait outside a Turkish Bath for ’em. You know what they do in them Turkish Baths?” (RELATED: Meek Mill, Andrew Tate Go At It On Twitter Over Wild Allegations)

He went on to say, “That’s where a lot of gay men meet, and they all take hot baths together.”