Kevin Costner Reportedly Loses An A-List Friendship Over Taylor Sheridan’s Newest Show

A report published Saturday claimed that “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has fallen out with actress Demi Moore since she accepted a role in Taylor Sheridan’s newest Paramount+ series “Landman.”

Moore, 61, will be starring alongside the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jon Hamm and more in the upcoming series “Landman” from “Yellowstone” co-creator Sheridan. Apparently, Moore and Costner have a lengthy friendship, and her decision to work with Sheridan has really pissed him off, RadarOnline claimed.

Rumors still suggest that Costner and Sheridan cannot stand each other. The drama started within the “Yellowstone” franchise as Costner’s marriage fell apart, leading to a year of lost production for the show and alleged contractual disagreements that saw Costner publicly threaten to sue the show. Costner also spent all of this time working on his own western saga “Horizon,” which looks great but came as an unfortunate “eff you” to fans of “Yellowstone” who are still waiting on a conclusion to the epic cowboy drama.

Sources told Radar that Costner apparently “told Demi that Taylor will court you but once he has you under his control, it’s game over. You’re just another actor who can be replaced.” Another insider said that “Demi respects Kevin’s opinion, but she doesn’t get big film offers any longer. Demi figures if she’s going to to be doing TV, she might as well be working with the hottest producer around!” (RELATED: Kevin Costner Is Building A New Film Studio, And It’ll Be Absolutely Beautiful)

If this report is accurate, the source is correct. Sheridan is the most successful producer in television right now, not just because his shows are viewed by millions of people, but because he’s one of the few creators who actually writes believable stories.