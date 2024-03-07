Biden Meets With Fake Presidents To Prep For SOTU And Looks Like The Weakest Of The Herd

President Joe Biden released a video meeting Thursday with a slew of actors who played far more successful presidents on television and in movies. WARNING: this footage will probably make you scared to live in America.

Imagine filming what is supposed to be a fun video of the most powerful man in the world and not even bothering to edit out his slurring in the first sentence. Well, that’s what the team behind this vomit-inducing cringe from the White House delivered to us on Thursday morning. The video features Biden asking a handful of actors who’ve played presidents in movies and on television what advice they have for him ahead of the State of the Union address on Thursday night.

“Hope is the strongest force we have,” Morgan Freeman (“Deep Impact”) told Biden, which is not true. Hope in the Biden Administration was lost after every fall up the stairs and that botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

You may’ve heard I’ve got a big speech coming up. So, I thought I would hear from some folks who have done the job before – sort of. pic.twitter.com/7wFYVQm7Xm — President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2024

Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) reflected on his own fake presidency and essentially told Biden to emotionally manipulate the general public by love-bombing them, but didn’t give him any advice on how to suddenly become a good person.

It’s also pretty damn hypocritical of Goldwyn to be so friendly with Biden since he said Washington is actually more outrageous than “Scandal,” which is defined by its character’s absolute lack of moral compass. (RELATED: ‘Be The F*cking President’: Dems Hammer Biden For Blundering From One Crisis To Another)

I was extremely embarrassed for Michael Douglas (“The American President”) and his appearance in the video. I always had a huge amount of respect for Douglas; he was capable of landing a Welsh woman as a wife, and that is an extremely difficult thing to do (we are very sought after). But clearly, Catherine Zeta-Jones didn’t do enough to stop her man from making America a more embarrassing place. Sad.

Other actors included Geena Davis (“Commander In Chief’). Biden told her that he hoped his politics didn’t make anyone cry. Unfortunately, sir, you do make people cry daily, so be better. Bill Pullman (“Independence Day”) also mumbled like the leader, but had a pretty Biden-esque piece of advice:

“I had the thought, Mr. President, that you know, when people look at all that you’ve managed to do, they’re gonna remember, time will remember, always, the importance of your words, when you say that thing about ‘there’s nothing that we can’t do when we do it together,’ those are good ones.” WTF does this even mean, Bill Pullman?!

‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against Democrats | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ If all celebs acted like Van Der Beek, we wouldn’t be so screwed #nodebatenolegitimatpresident https://t.co/spcSG22zV8 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) May 31, 2023

Overall, Biden looks like he has no idea what the heck is going on throughout the video. I would also bet that the actors never interacted at all with Biden throughout the course of filming. (RELATED: ‘I Just Don’t Know Enough’: Celeb Elites Should Shut Up And Learn From America’s Most Famous Musician)

You should be forgiven for feeling abject terror after watching this video. You currently live in a country where the people in charge care more about celebrities and cringe pop culture than your safety. But please don’t give up on America just because your current commander-in-chief is an old man who looks weaker than most people’s grandparents. This is a temporary situation, and no one other than our current White House and a bunch of brainless actors thinks it’s okay.