ROOKE: Dems Suddenly Decide To Care About Witness Credibility

After championing E. Jean Carol’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and praising her bravery for coming forward, Democrats questioned the credibility of Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner, Tony Bobulinski.

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability had a meltdown Wednesday over Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski’s accusations that President Joe Biden lied about his foreign business dealings involving his son and brother.

The Democrats could have sent anyone to refute the direct evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden’s corruption. Instead they sent Lev Parnas – a man charged with enough campaign finance crimes to serve 50 years! Tony Bobulinski EXPOSED the Biden Crime Family today. pic.twitter.com/s3LSvd7HaZ — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 20, 2024

Bobulinski previously asserted that Joe Biden was involved with Hunter’s business dealings despite the president’s claims that he never discussed business with his son. Bobulinski worked with Hunter Biden, James Biden (the president’s brother), and two other men at a shell company, Oneida Holdings, created in May 2017 to form a business partnership with China Energy Company (CEFC). (ROOKE: There’s An Even Bigger Victim Than Donald Trump Of New York’s Sham Of A Legal System)

Bobulinski claims that in these partnerships, the Biden family name was “aggressively leverage[d]” into lucrative business deals “to the tune of millions of dollars.” He also alleged that the Chinese Communist Party attempted to use these dealings to “infiltrate and compromise” the Obama White House.

Tony Bobulinski’s best statement yesterday was when he said we we need to focus on how China infiltrated the White House because of the Bidens: “I wish you would spend your time focusing on the fact that the Chinese Communist Party infiltrated The White House of the United… pic.twitter.com/uXKyMbETGe — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 21, 2024

He had texts, emails and other receipts made available to the committee to support these claims. Still, Democrats spent almost the entire hearing calling him a liar who was using this time to be vindictive against the Biden family in hopes that he could earn a chance to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election.

The funniest interaction probably occurred when NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded that Bobulinski list a specific crime he had witnessed Biden commit, only to forget that they charged Trump with the same crime.

“Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?” AOC asked.

“I believe the fact that he was sitting with me while I was putting together —” Bobulinski began but was interrupted.

“Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today?” AOC asked.

“Yes,” he responded.

“And what crime have you witnessed?” she asked.

“How much time do I have to go through it?” he asked.

“It is simple. You name the crime. Did you watch him steal something?” AOC asked.

When Bobulinski listed off the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and other “corruption statutes,” AOC responded with as much confidence as one could have that “RICO is not a crime. It is a category.”

“It’s a category of crimes that you’re then charged under a long hundred list of statutes,” Bobulinski quipped.

This is bizarre. RICO—the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations Act, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968—is most assuredly a crime. It often results in massive felony sentences. And yet @aoc—eager to defend Joe Biden—insists it’s not a crime. https://t.co/5hxw4Jk4lv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 21, 2024

It must have been very embarrassing for AOC that she forgot that RICO is one of the many indictments being levied against Trump in Georgia. But when your party throws up as many charges as possible in hopes one sticks, it’s understandable you’d forget at least one of them. (ROOKE: Congress Mindlessly Opens The Gates For Deep State ‘Trojan Horse’)

Still, here you have a man who is clearly intelligent and successful. He is not a failed writer looking for fame among the decrepit elites. Bobulinski provided receipts that apparently show the president traded off his name to make millions. Not only that, but Biden allegedly knew his son, Hunter, was struggling with addiction issues and still pushed him into meetings with dangerous people to illegally sell access to the power of his office.

Democrats have no issue propping up Carroll, who famously told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that most people find rape “sexy.”

“I was not thrown on the ground and ravaged. The word rape carries so many sexual connotations. This was not sexual. It just hurt,” she said. Cooper sat there, mouth agape, responding that most people would describe rape as a violent assault.

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy. Think of the fantasies,” Carroll said before the interview was abruptly interrupted by a commercial break.

“It was against my will, and it hurt, and it was a fight.” E. Jean Carroll recounts her alleged encounter with Donald Trump, who she says sexually assaulted her in a dressing room 23 years ago. https://t.co/H5XN1B1DWF pic.twitter.com/JhrGHzR7jr — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 25, 2019

After winning millions in her defamation suit against Trump, Carroll went on elite media to gloat, asking the MSNBC host what she would like her to buy with her newfound wealth. This is hardly the way victims of sexual assault typically act in these scenarios. Her lawyer knew how bad the interaction was and immediately clarified that Carroll’s comments were just a “joke.” (ROOKE: Biden’s Border Crisis Exposed America’s Dirty Foreign Agent Secret)

Still, Democrats have a “takedown Trump by any means necessary policy,” even if that means accepting the credibility of a woman like Carroll. With Bobulinski, they follow a familiar playbook. Anytime one of their own is being hit with allegations that would politically ruin them or possibly send them to jail, they circle the wagons and attack the witness.