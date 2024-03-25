‘Giving Terrorists More Respect’: Jesse Watters Tears Into Jessica Tarlov Over Trump Cases

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted “The Five” co-host Jessica Tarlov over the cases involving former President Donald Trump, saying liberals gave al-Qaeda “terrorists” more consideration than they gave Trump.

A New York appeals court judge reduced the bond Trump must post in order to appeal a civil fraud ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron to $175 million instead of over $450 million Monday. Watters chided Tarlov over the cases, citing how attorneys linked to Democrats represented al-Qaeda terrorists. (RELATED: ‘So Infuriating I Don’t Even Know What To Do’: MSNBC Commentator Melts Down After Trump Bond Reduction)

“You don’t know anything about real estate, Jessica, you rent. Look at that building right there. Trump owns that building. Take a look at the entire Manhattan skyline, Trump owns all of these beautiful properties. He’s built these things, what has Joe Biden built?” Watters asked Tarlov. “Joe Biden has not built anything, Jessica. He hasn’t even built a charging station, okay? This man is responsible for thousands of Americans being hired and millions of dollars being made by banks, by investors in this great city.”

WATCH:



“The book in the back shot of that stupid former assistant U.S. attorney, you know what it said? Taking down Trump,” Watters said, referring to MSNBC commentator Tristan Snell, who melted down over the appeals court’s reduction of the bond. “That was the book in his little back shot library. This guy is a straight player? These are not straight players, these are hounds, Jessica. This is a savage attack on a man, because these people are mentally ill.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Special counsel Jack Smith secured indictments over Trump’s handling of classified materials and efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election, while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also secured an indictment of Trump on charges pertaining to his efforts to contest the 2020 election results.

“They don’t want to see him actually convicted at all, they just want to see him convicted before the election. They don’t care what happens after the election, that is the whole point of this,” Watters said. “Joe Biden has unleashed the hounds and Fani’s talking about the Fani train. Come on. If you take the Trump train and the Fani train and you go like this, my money is on the Trump train. Choo-choo, Fani.” (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Predicts Judge Will Act As ‘Rubber Stamp’ For Alvin Bragg, Keep Trump Case Alive Despite Doc Dump)

“Remember after 9/11, Jessica, how we treated Khalid Sheikh Mohammed? Your Democrat lawyers flew down to get to represent him. ‘They need constitutional rights. They need all of the rights that they should have the right to appeal, the right to due process and the right to a trial,’” Watters said. “They are giving terrorists more respect than Donald Trump. They said, this is what makes America, America. Now they are just destroying this man. They don’t care about precedent. They are trying to attack him any way they can.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.