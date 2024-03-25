ROOKE: It’s Time For Republicans To Put Up Or Shut Up On Hunter Biden

The biggest letdown is the realization that Republicans in Congress will not use the power they are given, even when the facts are undeniable.

Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden, face a mountain of evidence alleging they conspired to make millions using Biden’s name and office as collateral. But the American people will never see them face the consequences of these decisions because House Republicans are more interested in bolstering their Twitter profiles and gaining media hits than in holding them accountable.

Fox News host Dana Perino said that people are watching GOP members hold the same hearing “over and over again” without any resolution.

“At the end of this week, Congress is due to go into recess for another two weeks,” Perino added. “And I do think that, in some ways, it just feels like they keep doing the same hearing over and over again. And people are starting to wonder at some point, do you fish or cut bait and do something about a vote or not and move on to the general election?”

She’s right. These hearings started in 2023, and it’s clear that not a single person involved is even worried that Republicans will do anything to them because they know what we all know… these hearings are useless fodder for GOP reelection campaigns.

Joe Biden is the Biden family business. pic.twitter.com/CMQqHrOn3M — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

Hunter Biden testified behind closed doors before the committee in Feb. after initially defying their subpoena to testify a month earlier.

While Democrats are busy indicting former President Donald Trump and jailing people over Jan.6 and protesting abortion clinics, Republicans are satisfied with grandstanding in Congress and high-fiving each other in the hallways. (Trump’s Early Lead On Biden Could Spell Doom For GOP House Majority. Here’s Why)

This despite evidence brought to their committee by Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner.

Bobulinski testified that in his business dealings with the Biden family, Joe and Hunter Biden were present when the family name was used as leverage for millions of dollars worth of contracts. Bobulinski claims James Biden, the president’s brother, was also involved in the dealings.

To date, we’ve uncovered evidence showing: ▪️ The Bidens and their associates created over 20 shell companies ▪️ The Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million from China and other foreign countries from 2014 to 2019 ▪️ Nine members of the Biden family participated… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 25, 2024

James Biden, Hunter Biden, and Bobulinski worked with two other men at a shell company created in May 2017, Oneida Holdings, in order to partner with a Chinese Communist Party-linked (CCP) energy firm, China Energy Company (CEFC), according to Bobulinski. He claims the CCP used these deals to “infiltrate and compromise” the Obama White House through Joe Biden.

“His family’s foreign influence‑peddling operation, from China to Ukraine and elsewhere, sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States Government. Joe Biden was more than a participant in and a beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability,” Bobulinski testified to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in Feb.

“The only reason any of these international business transactions took place, with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family, was because Joe Biden was in high office. The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period,” he said.

Bobulinski even addressed any defense that Hunter Biden only invoked his father’s name because he was struggling with a drug addiction. He said in those meetings, the men involved knew Joe Biden was the key to getting the deals done, and when Joe Biden met him in person, he acknowledged the work Bobulinski was doing with the Biden family and the CCP. (ROOKE: Dems Suddenly Decide To Care About Witness Credibility)

Joe Biden repeatedly said that his family never made a dime from China, but Hunter, Jim, and the Big Guy himself all received a cut from the deal with CEFC China Energy. It’s abundantly clear that the only service the Biden family ever provided was their ability to leverage the… pic.twitter.com/tEZ1yYA3R1 — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) March 21, 2024

“And earlier this morning when I read Rob Walker’s testimony, and he tries to obfuscate, like, ‘Whoa, Hunter Biden was on drugs, that’s why he was invoking his father,’ or stuff like that, it’s just so absurd. I met Joe Biden face‑to‑face. These guys were talking about having Joe Biden come to New York and sit face‑to‑face with Chairman Ye while we were formalizing this deal. And for every one of these guys to now have amnesia or, like, you know, claim that, ‘Oh, Hunter wasn’t really talking about his father’ is just absurd. The American people deserve the truth,” Bobulinski stated.

What will it take for Republicans to see that justice is done here? The American people are watching a two-tiered justice system favor a powerful family while everyday citizens are held to the letter of the law.

If the president was in business with the CCP, shouldn’t Republicans in Congress use their power to act? How many spy balloons get to travel across the American midwest eerily close to sensitive weapons facilities and military bases before someone steps in to protect the country?

Apparently, it’s too much to ask for Republicans to do anything more than their 5 minutes on primetime television.