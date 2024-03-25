Two Suspects Plead Guilty To Deadly Russian Terrorist Attack

Two of the four suspects in connection to the Moscow concert hall massacre have reportedly pleaded guilty to being involved in the heinous terrorist attack.

Four men from Tajikistan were accused of staging an attack at a busy concert hall on Friday, March 22, killing at least 137 people and wounding over 180. The U.S. confirmed that ISIS-K, an affiliate Islamic extremist group was responsible for the deadly terrorist attack. Two of the suspects, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 32, and Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30, pleaded guilty to the attack, per the press service of the Moscow courts, according to ABC News.

Two suspects have pleaded guilty after Friday’s terror attack at a Moscow concert venue that killed at least 137, as Russian Pres. Putin raised questions about the alleged attackers’ motives. https://t.co/NZcyMGCGm4 pic.twitter.com/aKHzuEbxee — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2024

After the gunmen killed scores of people and wounded many others, explosions could be heard throughout the building, and part of the concert hall collapsed.

Following reports from Russian media, the captured men were tortured during interrogation, according to The Associated Press.

Photos and videos of the men in court appeared to show them with bruised, swollen faces. Reports suggest one of the men had his ear cut off and stuffed in his mouth during interrogation. One of the suspects appeared to be so injured that he had to be transported to court in a wheelchair. (RELATED: Alleged Terrorists Responsible For Moscow Concert Hall Attack Dragged Into Court, Officially Charged)

This is how Russia’s Putin deals with terrorists who murdered hundreds of his people. If it was up to our leaders, they would feed them, give them billions of dollars, and then offer them a state of their own. pic.twitter.com/wSQdFi5ITI — AJ Steel (@ajsteelshow) March 25, 2024

According to the press service of the Moscow courts, Mirzoyev and Rachabalizoda pleaded guilty to participating in the slaughter at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, reports ABC News. Vladimir Putin initially claimed the attackers were fleeing to Ukraine following the incident, but failed to provide evidence to the claim, according to the outlet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted the claim that Ukraine had somehow been involved, ABC News reported.

“What happened in Moscow yesterday is obvious, and Putin and other scums are trying to shift the blame to someone else,” he said.