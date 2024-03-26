REPORT: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Planning To Sexually Assault Unborn Child, Child Porn Possession

Police arrested a Chicago area man for allegedly planning to sexually assault an unborn child carried by a surrogate and for possessing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint cited Monday by WGN9.

Authorities charged Adam Stafford King, who traveled the U.S. working as a veterinarian and dog show judge, after allegedly distributing child pornography from the online handle “@pervchidude,” according to WGN9. He allegedly planned on sexually assaulting a child he was expecting with his husband via surrogate in California, according to the documents cited by WGN9.

Police posed as a different suspect, from New York City, who allowed authorities to pretend to be him in order to track down King. That suspect was identified by the FBI in Oct. 2023 during an investigation into the online sexual exploitation of minors, according to the outlet. A search of the New York City suspect’s electric devices reportedly revealed communications with King.

King allegedly sent undercover agents several photos and videos showing child pornography, the outlet reported. He also claimed to have a large digital cache of child pornography and that he previously sexually abused children. He said he prefers minors in the “single digits,” according to the complaint. (RELATED: Two Children, 7 And 12, Allegedly Stab Elderly Woman, Taken Into Custody)

King also told the undercover agents about the surrogate child expected in late March, stating that he “plans to sexually assault the child after it is born,” WGNTV reported, citing the criminal complaint. He allegedly sent an image of an outfit he bought for the unborn baby.

The FBI found King in the shower with his cellphone despite multiple warnings about the search, the outlet reported. Although he refused to be interviewed, King gave the agents his cellphone password and they allegedly found various photos sent to the suspect in New York.

Agents also found the baby outfit King, according to the outlet.

The Westminster Kennel Club, where he was scheduled to judge a dog show, released a statement after King’s arrest, stating that he is no longer employed there.

“We have been made aware of the charges against Dr. Adam King,” a spokesperson for Westminster Kennel Club said. “The American Kennel Club has removed his judging privileges, and his judging appointment at The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has also been terminated.”