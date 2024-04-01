Driver Slams Into FBI Office Front Gate: REPORT

A driver slammed an SUV into the front gates of the FBI’s Atlanta headquarters in Chamblee, Georgia on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The driver was allegedly following an authorized vehicle into the property’s gates when a pop-up barrier was deployed to halt the unauthorized entry, according to officials, ABC News reported.

Car Rams Gate at FBI office in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Mp6D6sD3e7 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 1, 2024

Overhead footage provided by Fox News appears to show the driver’s vehicle, an orange SUV, crashed into the pop-up wedge barrier with an FBI BearCat armored vehicle facing it on the other side of the barrier.

After the car rammed into the employee entrance the driver was arrested by DeKalb County Police, the FBI told Fox News.

The suspect allegedly tried to run, but was quickly detained by nearby FBI agents, Atlanta First News reported.

Bomb squads arrived on the scene and the vehicle is being searched, the FBI told Atlanta First News. No threat is reportedly posed to public safety, according to the bureau. (RELATED: FBI Shows Up To Woman’s House, Questions Her About Social Media Posts: REPORT)

Nobody was injured in the incident, the FBI told Fox News.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further details.