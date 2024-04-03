Absolute Menace To Society Takes Out Entire Squadron In Seven-On-One Brawl

A bunch of knuckleheads get absolutely rocked by one dude in a wild seven-on-one fight, a video Barstool Sports posted to Twitter on Wednesday shows.

Leaving aside the fact that throwing hands in public is dangerous and dumb, the sheer logistics of this one dude being able to not only fend off but decimate a force seven times greater than his is kind of mind-blowing.

The solo soldier initiated the violence, striking his first victim after the fellow appeared to insult him and smirk in his face.

Chuck Norris here throws a haymaker straight to his face, knocking him backward as he expels himself from the camera’s view.

Clutching a 1 v 7 is insane Sign this man @ufc pic.twitter.com/2aNOaF38Dq — #12 Barstool ECU (@barstoolecu) April 3, 2024



The kid’s boys immediately jump in and fists start flying as the one guy proceeds to wreck seven dudes in just 30 seconds. I counted five knockdowns in the short encounter, a performance that even MMA pros would be jealous of.

But no matter how many waves of frat bros this group sent at Deontay Wilder Jr., he just kept swinging. His arms were flying so fast he looked like the Tasmanian Devil. (RELATED: Absolutely Insane: Basketball Coach Throws Punch At Referee)

Gotta tip my cap to the one dude who hit the deck at least three times throughout the brawl and kept getting up though. Funniest part of the whole thing.

At one point the girl recording the video noted the absurdity of the situation. “He’s one against seven!!!” she exclaimed, her only verbal contribution to the film, other than saying “Oh my God” 57 times.

I don’t personally condone public fisticuffs of this variety. Getting paid professionals to fight for a healthy sum of money in a controlled setting like the UFC? Awesome. Throwing wild haymakers at a public poll on a concrete surface that someone could crack their skull open on? Very not cool.

Still, the ethics of the ordeal aside, I must marvel at the pure athletic ability of this “Mike Tyson‘s Punch-Out!!” character. Plus, luckily, the video ended with everyone seeming to walk away okay.