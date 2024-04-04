Elizabeth Hurley Responds To Rumor That She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity

Elizabeth Hurley denied the rumor that she had taken Prince Harry’s virginity during Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

The actress shut down the allegations that she was Prince Harry’s first sex mate, even though many clues Harry dropped about the mystery woman align perfectly. The 58-year-old actress addressed the similarities noted between her own life, and the details Prince Harry wrote about in his memoir, “Spare.”

After calling the allegations “ludicrous,” Hurley followed up by stating “I’ve Never Met Him In My Life!” according to TooFab.

Hurley and Cohen discussed what Prince Harry had written about in his memoir that led people to believe she was the person who took his virginity in some sort of wild romp.

Prince Harry detailed his first sexual experience in “Spare,” calling it an “inglorious episode with an older woman,” before stating the woman liked horses and “treated me not unlike a young stallion.”

Harry’s book was packed with more details about that first experience, and each word seemed to get fans thinking he was making reference to Hurley in his descriptions.

He described his first time as being a “quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace, and went on to say, “among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Rumors really began swirling at one particular point of reference within the pages of the memoir, and Hurley was quick to squash the rhetoric that it somehow had anything to do with her. (RELATED: ‘Kind Of Liberating’: Elizabeth Hurley Explains How She Felt About Her Son Directing Her Sex Scenes)

“He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous,'” she said, according to TooFab.

“It was like saying, ‘He’s great-looking. He’s American, oh, it’s Andy Cohen,” Hurley said, as she debunked the theory.