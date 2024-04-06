Trump Blows Biden Out Of The Water With Record-Setting Palm Beach Fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump brought in over $50.5 million at a campaign fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday evening, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced.

The haul far out-paces that of President Joe Biden’s $26 million he brought in at a ritzy New York City fundraiser on March 28 alongside former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as various other celebrities. Trump’s fundraising event broke “every fundraising record in history for a Republican or Democrat,” according to the RNC’s press release. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC Announce $65.6 Million Fundraising Haul)

BREAKING: President Trump will raise over $50.5 million tonight — smashing every fundraising record in the book. It took three presidents to raise just $25 million at Biden’s ritzy NYC fundraiser last month. pic.twitter.com/U71nbonraR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2024

“Tonight will be an incredible night for President Trump and the Republican Party, raising an astounding $50.5 million,” Trump campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement. “Meanwhile, after locking up the nomination in one of the fastest primaries in modern political history, Donald J. Trump is winning poll after poll and proving that the enthusiasm is on his side. It’s clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation, and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5.”

The fundraising event follows the Trump campaign, the RNC and its affiliated joint fundraising committees raking in over $65.6 million in March, ending the month with $93.1 million on hand.

“The success of tonight’s event is proving what we already know: Americans are fed up with Biden’s record of failure, from the open southern border and sky-high inflation to the migrant crime crisis that has made everyone less safe,” RNC Chair Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump said in a statement. “The Republican Party is united behind the effort to elect President Donald J. Trump, and Americans are lining up to join our movement and retire Crooked Joe Biden once and for all.”

Biden’s campaign announced earlier on Saturday that it raised $90 million in March, and entered April with more than double that of the Republicans’ cash on hand at $192 million.

Trump continues to lead Biden narrowly in national and battleground state polling, according to the RealClearPolitics averages. The only swing state Biden is ahead of Trump in is Pennsylvania, where the president currently has a 0.1-point lead.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.