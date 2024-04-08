‘Not A Drill’: James Carville Loses It Over Fear SCOTUS Will Ban Mailing Condoms And Birth Control If Trump Reelected

Democratic strategist James Carville warned Monday that the Supreme Court will ban mailing condoms and birth control if former President Donald Trump is reelected in November.

Congress passed the Comstock Act in 1873, which bars mailing anything “obscene, lewd, lascivious,” including “any drug or medicine … for the prevention of contraception, or for causing an unlawful abortion.” Carville said he was not exaggerating that Trump’s reelection would lead to the Supreme Court enforcing the law to crack down on the mailing of sexual content in an episode of “James Carville Explains.”(RELATED: Abortions Hit Highest Level In Decade Due To Growing Access To Pill)

WATCH:

“This law is on the books,” Carville said. “They can enforce it; it’s actually a law. And they believe in textualism and originalism … You can’t deviate from the language of the statute. And they’re literally going to be knocking walls down. They’re literally going to have surveillance of the internet, of your mail, of everything you can imagine. Abortion? Forget abortion. Birth control? Shit. That’s the first thing that’s going to go. You’re not going to be able to have condoms in interstate commerce, I promise you that.”

“The police are coming after you, and they’re not very far away,” he added. “This is not an exaggeration. I repeat, this is not an exaggeration. This is not a drill. This is not made up…This is not partisan. This is just fact.”

Trump announced on Monday that he believes states should enact their own abortion laws instead of the federal government in a video statement he posted on Truth Social. The former president also took credit for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Carville cited how Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito raised questions of possible violations of the Comstock Act during oral arguments in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which was related to the abortion drug mifepristone.

