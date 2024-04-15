Fan Of The Year: Guy Pulls Off Genius Move With Manny Machado’s HR Ball, And Then Gives Brilliant Interview After

Give this man a “Fan of the Year” plaque now!

San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado popped a home run Sunday against his division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, and how did one Dodgers fan respond? (RELATED: Beginning Of The End? Jordan Montgomery Dumps Agent Scott Boras Who Has Been Running The Game For Decades: REPORT)

By giving us one of the greatest switcheroos that we’ve ever seen in sports history after catching the ball.

In the top of the fourth inning, Machado blasted a home run that gave the Padres a 1-0 advantage. Well, that “first blood” ended up being caught by a Los Angeles fan, and like usual, the fan tossed the ball back on the field — except, there’s a catch.

WATCH:

The guy who caught Machado’s home run ball threw a different ball back onto the field. You can see him catch the ball with his glove, then reach into his coat pocket. As Machado rounds third, you can see a ball was thrown back onto the field pic.twitter.com/tpKfyi5lI2 — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) April 15, 2024

Woah! Did you see that?! Roll it again:

My man caught Machado’s ball, but instead of throwing that ball on the field, he switched it out with a ball that he already had on him and threw that one instead — brilliant! Obviously, he was trying to keep Machado’s ball without getting in trouble with fellow Dodgers fans, and he nearly got away with it…

That was until ESPN caught him and called him out for it, but in even more genius, the fan took full advantage of the opportunity and gave such a grade-A interview.

“I got caught, but every ballhawk knows to come prepared for a reason like this” The Dodgers fan who threw back a fake home run ball knows he got caught pic.twitter.com/5Qq67nfWvH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 15, 2024

And this is why we love baseball, ladies and gentlemen … so great.