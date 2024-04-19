If You Thought The Eclipse Was Cool, Get Ready For What’s Next

If you were one of the millions of Americans who lost their freaking minds over the 2024 solar eclipse, then you need to get ready for a new spectacle hitting our atmosphere on Sunday night.

The best meteor shower since 2023 will peak Sunday night into Monday morning, with around 18 flying rocks hurtling through our skies per hour, the American Meteor Society projected. The display is part of the Lyrid meteor shower, our first cosmic shower since the Quadrantids ended in early January.

The best time to watch the Lyrids is apparently after midnight, AccuWeather reported. Those who watch the display just before dawn will reportedly also see the International Space Station (ISS) floating by. Did you know that if you wave at the ISS they still can’t see you because they’re literally in space, guys?

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day, how about spending the night under the stars for the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower? ☄️ https://t.co/1m8w0v8tLc pic.twitter.com/0dbMkqdCQ4 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 18, 2024

If you’re busy this weekend, don’t worry! The Eta Aquariids will peak on May 4 through 5, according to the American Meteor Society, and are actually considered a little better than the Lyrids. (RELATED: Dear Kay: I Watched ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ And Now I’m Scared We’re Going To Die Before 2025)

During the Eta Aquariids, we should be able to see around 30 flying rocks per hour in the Northern Hemisphere, AccuWeather reported. The Eta Aquariids are technically active already and will be followed by both the Southern delta Aquariids and alpha Capricornids which will both peak between July 29 through 31.