‘Hit Man’ Actually Looks Annoyingly Good

Netflix dropped the trailer for upcoming spy movie “Hit Man” Thursday and it looks annoyingly good.

The year 2024 will forever be remembered as the year of Glen Powell, who seems to be in every single freaking film coming out this year. “Hit Man,” the “unbelievable true story,” is no different, with Powell taking on the leading role of a strait-laced professor who is somehow absolutely amazing at playing a hitman, according to the description given by Netflix.

“He meets his match in a client (Adria Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities,” and even though this description sounds utterly freaking trash, the trailer is oddly addictive (except for that first “fantasy” comment that made me want to throw up in my hands).

It’s hard to tell whether this flick is action, comedy, thriller, romance, or all of the above. Since it’s based on a true story, it probably combines all of it. (RELATED: You Won’t Watch Anything Weirder Than The Trailer For ‘Poor Things’)

Powell’s other major movies from 2024 include the upcoming “Twisters” remake, which looks like the best thing ever. His IMDB also suggests he’s working on four other projects this year, as well as starring in a bunch of big ones that filmed throughout 2023.

“Hit Man” drops on June 7 via Netflix.