David Beckham Sues Mark Wahlberg, Claims He Lost Millions In Business Deal: REPORT

David Beckham has filed a lawsuit against actor Mark Wahlberg and his business partners over an alleged failed fitness endorsement deal, Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The dispute revolves around F45, a fitness brand Wahlberg invested in, which recruited Beckham to endorse personalized workout programs. Their collaboration kicked off in November 2020, featuring Beckham in a promotional ad and on social media. However, the partnership turned sour after alleged disputes arose over equity shares Beckham says were promised to him, according to Daily Mail.

This legal dispute traces back to Beckham’s association with Wahlberg after moving to Los Angeles in 2007 to join LA Galaxy. Their friendship turned professional when Beckham endorsed F45, reportedly believing he would receive shares early in 2022. However, disclosures of these shares were allegedly delayed, leading to significant financial loss for Beckham — estimated at $10.5 million — as the value of the shares plummeted from about $12 to $3 each, the Daily Mail reported.

The conflict reached the courts after Beckham’s company, David Beckham Ventures Ltd (DBVL), initially sought nearly $19 million in damages from F45 for unfulfilled promises. Now, the lawsuit has extended to include direct claims against Wahlberg’s investment group and F45’s founders, Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch, the outlet stated. (RELATED: ‘I Was A Little Pissed’: Mark Wahlberg Dishes On His Experience Filming Martin Scorsese Movie)

Currently, F45 faces broader financial difficulties, with its share price dropping to just 15 cents from an early high of $16, and franchise closures in several countries including the U.S. and Australia, according to Daily Mail. Wahlberg and his associates have moved to dismiss Beckham’s accusations of fraudulent behavior, challenging the claims as unfounded.