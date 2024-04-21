Massive Protests Against Leftist Colombian President Break Out

Thousands of protesters gathered in the streets of Colombia Sunday to rally against leftist President Gustavo Petro following his recent proposal of a social reform agenda.

Videos posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the large group of protesters filling the streets of several cities, including the capital of Bogota. One clip circulating online shows Bolivar Plaza outside the presidential palace completely full of activists, with most holding umbrellas and a few waving flags over their heads.

Así está la Plaza de Bolívar en Bogotá. Video de @JuanRoCaballero. pic.twitter.com/nKHb7kPR1z — Lucas Pombo (@lucaspom) April 21, 2024

Since Petro was sworn into office in August 2022, many Colombians have been outspoken against the leftist leader’s guidance. However, momentum has grown against Petro notably after laying out a possible plan to rewrite the country’s constitution through his social reform agenda, according to the Associated Press. The Colombian president stated that the country would have to “call a national constituent assembly” which is a legal mechanism that last allowed the rewrite of the Constitution in 1991, according to Bloomberg.

“Colombia has to call a national constituent assembly,” Petro stated. “Colombia doesn’t have to kneel.”

🇨🇴 COLOMBIA SEES MAJOR PROTESTS AGAINST PRESIDENT PETRO Colombians are protesting in major cities, expressing widespread discontent with President Petro, who faces a 64% disapproval rating. Organized by opposition leaders, these protests aim to challenge Petro’s policies and… pic.twitter.com/tP5lqTZd9Q — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2024

While Petro claimed that the reforms would fight deep inequality, opponents pushed back by stating that the changes would harm the country’s already struggling economy, U.S. News reported. However, Petro’s social reform plans for the country were opposed by Colombia’s congress and conservative business groups, AP News reported.

Petro additionally suffered a previous loss after Congress refused to pass legislation that would bolster the state’s control over Colombia’s health care system, which reportedly targeted lowering medical care costs, according to the outlet. The leader later responded by ordering the takeover of two of Colombia’s top medical insurers, which millions of Colombians depend upon, according to AP News.